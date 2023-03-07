Citizenship income, goodbye to the old subsidy. Here’s what changes

Il Basic income is about to disappear, in its place will come the Mia (active inclusion measure), the Minister of Labor is working on it Cauldron and soon at the Palace Chigi the first draft of the new provision will arrive. Lower amounts e for less time. Tighten on abuses and stricter controls. Personalized agreements to return to work and social inclusion paths for those who are not employable. And business incentives. The worksite of the new citizen’s income – reads the Corriere della Sera – is open. It will start from 1st September 2023 and will completely replace the support created by the Five Star-Lega government in 2019. The Ministry of Labor specifies that “this is a matter that needs a thorough comparison technician with other ministries, Regions, Common and competent bodies” and that “is at work to bring the measure to the examination of the cabinet“.

But many things – continues the Corriere – are already defined. From minimum ceiling of the ISEE to benefit from it, which would come down from the current ones 9.360 euro a 7.200 euroreducing the number of beneficiaries, today almost 2.5 million people. Then comes the distinction between non-employable and employable with the latter having lower monthly amounts, approximately 375 euro instead of 500 euros, and for only 12 months instead of 18. And they will be forced to accept the first offer of “congruous” work (in any case close to home) under penalty of forfeiture of the benefit. Are expected incentives also for the employer who hires, for a fixed or indefinite period, the perceiver of Mia, with the 100% of the contribution exemption up to 24 months (12 in case of part-time or seasonal employment). He comes reduced to 5 years (from 10) the minimum stay in Italia necessary to obtain the benefit. THE labor unions not oppositions they arise. Cisl: “This is not how poverty is fought“. M5s: “It’s simply a subsidy halveddoes not solve the problem”.

