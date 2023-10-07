Miami: A Challenging City for Single Renters

Miami Ranked as One of the Most Difficult Cities for Single Renters, Study Shows

MIAMI.- The city of Miami has been identified as one of the worst places in the country for individuals looking to rent a living space on their own, according to a recent study conducted by RentCafe, an online rental platform.

The analysis indicates that living alone in the Miami metropolitan area comes with significant financial sacrifices. Those who choose to rent a place on their own need to have an additional average income of $1,000 per month compared to those who share a rental or live as a couple. This makes Miami one of the most challenging cities for single renters, surpassing other urban centers like Sacramento, California or Orlando.

In the Miami metropolitan area, the income gap between single renters and those renting with two or more people is $1,036 per month. This substantial gap in income is the second largest in Florida, only surpassed by Golden Gate in Naples ($1,174), as highlighted by the study.

Solitary tenants in Miami earn an average of $43,434 per year to maintain their lifestyle, which is higher than the $31,003 earned by renters who share or live as a couple.

Despite the additional costs and financial challenges, the number of people who choose to rent alone in Miami has increased by 10% in recent years. Currently, there are 293,599 renters living alone in the city, representing 12% of Miami’s total renter population.

Interestingly, if single renters are looking for more affordable options within the state of Florida, Deltona in Volusia County, northeast of Orlando, emerges as the cheapest option. Single renters in Deltona have an average annual income of $32,209, and the income gap between single renters and families is $269 per month. Following Deltona is Gainesville, which has the highest proportion of solitary renters in Florida at 19.8% of its residents. The monthly income gap between lonely and non-lonely renters in Gainesville is $439.

Looking at the rental market across the United States, the study reveals that there are 16.7 million tenants who live alone, and this trend continues to rise. Nationwide, renting alone is even more challenging in cities like San Jose and Santa Maria in California, where single renters need an additional income of over $2,000 per month. On the other hand, Akron, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, stand out as the cheapest places for single renters, with an additional income requirement of $300 per month.

As the cost of living independently continues to rise in Miami, single renters face significant financial obstacles. However, despite these challenges, the number of people renting alone in the vibrant city continues to grow.

