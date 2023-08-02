Miami International Airport Reports Strong Growth in First Half of 2023, Projected to Serve Over 52 Million Passengers This Year

Miami International Airport Reports Strong Growth in First Half of 2023

Miami International Airport (MIA) has shown remarkable resilience as it reported robust growth in the first half of 2023, serving nearly 26.2 million passengers. This represents a 2.6% increase compared to the same period in the record-breaking year of 2022. With this momentum, Miami is projected to serve over 52 million travelers by the end of the year.

The recently audited statistics released by MIA reveal that international passenger numbers experienced a significant growth of 12% in June, reaching 11.4 million. However, domestic passengers saw a slight drop of 3.6%, reaching 14.8 million.

In response to this growth, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava commended MIA for its leading role in the local tourism industry and its significant economic impact. The mayor expressed her excitement about welcoming new and returning visitors to Miami and investing in the local economy.

According to the Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA) data, Miami has been identified as the fastest-growing airport in the US, with over 30 million passengers annually since 2019.

In 2022, Miami broke its previous passenger record set in 2019 by serving nearly 50.7 million passengers, and this upward trend is expected to continue throughout 2023.

A major contributor to this growth is American Airlines, which recently announced its largest winter schedule ever at MIA. Starting in November, the airline plans to operate more than 380 flights to 150 destinations on peak days. This represents a 10% growth in seat capacity compared to the previous winter, solidifying American Airlines’ position as the largest carrier in Miami.

Furthermore, American Airlines’ winter schedule includes year-round service to two new domestic routes: Portland, Oregon, and Sacramento, California. It will also offer seasonal service to five other national cities starting in November and December.

In another development, Norse Atlantic Airways will transfer all of its South Florida flights to Miami on September 18. The low-cost airline’s new route will consist of four weekly flights to London (Gatwick) and Oslo. This move is particularly noteworthy as it marks the first non-stop service between Miami and Berlin since 2017 and provides a second non-stop service option to Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport.

Additionally, Alaska Airlines is planning to expand its services in Miami by launching daily flights to Portland, Oregon, starting November 17. This follows the successful reintroduction of its daily Seattle-Miami flights in June, marking the airline’s return to Miami service after a decade-long absence.

With these developments, Miami International Airport is poised for continued growth and success in the coming months.

