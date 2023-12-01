Miami Resident Wins $1 Million with Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Game

A Miami resident won a million dollars with a scratch-off game known as “Gold Rush Limited.” The Florida Lottery announced Jose Ramirez as the big winner and celebrated his good luck on social media. The 59-year-old man claimed his prize at the Miami District Office after purchasing the ticket in Summerland Key, Florida. Ramirez decided to receive his winnings as a lump sum payment of $795,000 after taxes.

Ramirez’s winning ticket was bought at a Circle K location on Overseas Highway in Summerland Key. The retailer will receive a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket. The “Gold Rush Limited” scratch-off was launched in September 2021 and offers 32 main prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million, in addition to other prizes ranging from $1,000 to $100,000.

The Sunshine State agency also revealed other lucky winners, including a Winter Haven resident who won a $5 million jackpot and a Homestead resident who took home $1 million from the “Gold Rush Doubler” game. Scratch-offs are an important part of the Florida Lottery’s gaming portfolio, making up approximately 72% of sales in fiscal year 2022-2023 and contributing over $18.39 billion to the Education Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

The Florida Lottery also provided details on how to claim a prize, stating that prizes of $1 million or more must be claimed in person at the Tallahassee headquarters. Prizes under $599 can be collected at authorized retailers. It was also emphasized that scratch-off and fast play prizes must be claimed within 60 days of the official end date of the game, or the ticket will expire. To claim a prize, the winner must determine their preferred claim option and present a current form of identification.