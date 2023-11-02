Miami’s Port to Welcome Eight New Cruise Ships in 2023-2024 Season, Boosting City’s Economy

Port of Miami to Receive Eight New Ships in 2023-2024 Season

The Port of Miami, known as “the cruise capital of the world,” has announced that it will welcome eight new ships in the upcoming 2023-2024 season. This news comes amidst a surge in activity and a record number of passengers in the global tourist destination of South Florida.

In October, the Oceania Vista, Carnival Cruise Line Costa Venezia, and Scenic Eclipse II ships were added to the port’s offerings, operating as home ports from Miami. Joining them in November will be Crystal Cruises Serenity, MSC Cruises Explora I, and Norwegian VIVA.

Regent’s Seven Seas Grandeur will arrive in December of this year, with the much-anticipated arrival of the world‘s largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas from the Royal Caribbean group, expected in January 2024.

“These new ships, with their excellent services and customer experiences, help keep Miami-Dade and PortMiami at the forefront of the cruise industry,” stated County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The Port of Miami, or PortMiami, contributes over $43 billion to the local economy annually. On April 9, it broke its passenger traffic record with 67,594 passengers, a 12.7% increase compared to its previous record achieved on February 12 this year, with 58,984 passengers.

In addition to expanding its fleet, the cruise terminal is also working on the construction of necessary infrastructure to allow cruise ships from major companies like Carnival Corporation, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean Group, and Virgin Voyages to connect to the electrical grid when in port and switch off their main engines. This initiative aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with global zero emissions goals by 2050, and provide visitors with better comfort during their stay in Miami.

The upcoming arrivals of these new ships, along with the port’s commitment to sustainability, bolster Miami’s economy and solidify its position as a leading global tourist destination.

Share this: Facebook

X

