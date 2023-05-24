Mica, the EU lays the groundwork for regulating crypto-assets

More rules in Europe for cryptocurrencies and digital assets. This is the intention of the regulation Mica (Crypto-asset market) which aims to regulate uniformly throughout the EU the issuance, trading and provision of services, defined as “digital representation of value or rights that can be transferred and stored electronically”. The latest version of the Regulation was approved by the European Parliament on 20 April. Furthermore, stablecoins or asset-referenced tokens, crypto-assets that aim to stabilize the value by anchoring it to a specific asset, are subject to the Mica Regulation.

It is a part of a larger project dedicated to digital finance, known as Digital Operational Resilience Act, (DORA). The objective of the framework law is to protect the financial services sector from fraudulent activities. It is expected that DORA could become law as early as next July, activating the gears that would make it enter into force starting from January 2025 in the countries of the Union. And so while the United States is still grappling with the definition of what digital assets actually constitute, the European Union has taken a step forward. With MiCA, the EU has strengthened its position on how to regulate the sector, rather than who will regulate it. And, according to experts, this move could prove to be a real game-changer.

A progressive regulation

“Our judgment – ​​he said Eliézer Ndinga, Director of Research di 21Shares– on the new regulation is generally positive, thanks above all to the guidelines that support issuers of digital assets. For example, we were very relieved to learn that the provision that aimed to limit Proof-of-Work based mining (a special crypto mining ed) has been ruled out, giving a strong signal of how progressive the regulation is and not based on exclusively political positions. In fact, in the past, numerous politicians have questioned the legitimacy of the Bitcoin network for many reasons, such as that of not featuring a high amount of renewable resources in its energy mix (they say); therefore, seeing the EU stand as a champion of innovation in this area is important.

However, a separate discussion must be made for the reporting of transactions between trading platforms and “non-hosted” wallets owned by individual investors. While we understand that the regulator has gone in this direction to combat illegal activity related to cryptocurrencies, we believe that the way the new regulation addresses the problem of wallets that are not present on a given exchange platform is at odds with this that cryptocurrencies want to represent, especially in terms of privacy”.

Mica is an investor protection

“In any case – added Ndinga – we are convinced that the new regulation, clearly born with the intention of keeping the cryptocurrency sector more under control, will protect investors and support innovation at the same time. In this way, all activities in the crypto-space will be filtered and malicious projects will be excluded, especially for the benefit of asset managers. This harmonization will open up new opportunities for healthier growth. Furthermore, we believe that the Mica regulation will also help other companies in the industry, as it provides a clearer picture on things like registration and disclosure; for this reason, our prediction is that from 2024, the year in which the regulation enters into force, many more companies will be more inclined to enter the cryptocurrency world.”

Europe could therefore act as a trailblazer for many other markets and jurisdictions that consider MiCA a reference to remain competitive on the global market. Following in his footsteps are countries such as the UK, Australia and Hong Kong.

Who is 21 Shares

It is a company that offers the widest range of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world to make cryptocurrency investments more accessible.