Michael Burry, manager of Scion Asset Management and who became famous thanks to the film ‘The Big Short’ by Michael Lewis, has sold all the positions in his possession, except for a single stake in Geo Groupa Boca Raton, Florida company, one of the main managers of private penitentiaries in the US.

According to his fund’s latest 13-F document (Aug. 15), Burry’s hedge fund is left with only a long position in GEO Group valued at $ 3.3 million. This is a marked change from his May 16 communication, in which he disclosed stakes in 12 companies, including technology stocks Alphabet and Meta, media company Discovery and pharmaceutical group Bristol-Myers Squibb, as well as a only short position in Apple.

In recent weeks, Burry has expressed his unease with the current rise in share prices more and more explicitly. In several tweets Burry referred to the rebounds that preceded the market lows after 1929, 1968, 2000 and 2008, suggesting that the current rally is unsustainable.

“I can’t shake that silly feeling pre-Enron, pre-September 11, pre-WorldCom”wrote in an August 14 tweet under the name Cassandra, a pseudonym she began using on the social media platform in reference to the Greek myth of the priestess making true prophecies but would never be believed.

On June 30, the investor played in the cinema by Christian Bale wrote: “Adjusted for inflation, in 2022 the first half of the S&P 500 fell by 25-26% and the Nasdaq by 34-35%, bitcoin by 64-65%. This was the compression of multiples. The next step will be the squeezing of profits. “So maybe we’re halfway there.”