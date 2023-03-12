The investor Michael Burry, who became known during the financial crisis of 2008 for his bets against the US real estate market, is once again living up to his Cassandra reputation.

The US investor Michael Burry doesn’t think the US economy can avoid a recession. If the central bank lowers interest rates again in response and the government continues to stimulate the economy with its spending policy, this should also lead to a further spike in prices, he writes on the short message service Twitter at the beginning of the year.

Fed must change course

In the run-up to the global financial crisis, Burry was one of the few US hedge fund managers to predict a collapse in the American real estate market. From 2005, the hedge fund Scion Capital, which he managed, focused on the subprime market. He is also known for the film «The Big Short»in which he of Christian Bale was played.

The US economy is likely to enter a recession this year, wrote Burry on Twitter. “Inflation has peaked. But this is not the last peak in this cycle. We will likely see the CPI (Consumer Price Index) lower, possibly negative in H2 2023, and the US in recession – by any definition.”

As a result, politicians and monetary policy must react, believes Burry. The US Federal Reserve will lower interest rates and the American government will stimulate growth. “We will see a further increase in inflation,” writes the stock market guru. That’s not difficult to understand: “It’s not hard.”

There are also optimists



In general, one speaks of a recession when an economy shows a negative development in GDP for two consecutive quarters.

In the US, that defines National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) business cycles based on a variety of indicators. According to their assessment, the current phase has some characteristics of a recession, but there can be no talk of an official economic slump yet. The NBER defines a recession as “a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and lasts more than a few months”.

Other economists are more optimistic and assume that the US economy can avoid a recession if the central bank takes its foot off the brake in good time and stops raising interest rates too much and then lowers them again early.



