Home » Michael Diekmann against Oliver Bäte as successor
Business

Michael Diekmann against Oliver Bäte as successor

by admin
Michael Diekmann against Oliver Bäte as successor

Allianz’s new supervisory board chairman will probably not be recruited from the current body. Diekmann’s deputy is Herbert Hainer, who, as head of Adidas, already aroused investors against him and has no insurance expertise. As President of FC Bayern Munich, he is currently jointly responsible for the leadership chaos that prevails there.

Also read: The questionable India investment of the Allianz supervisory board chairman

According to the text of the speech, Diekmann said that he would have to replace three retiring Supervisory Board members on the shareholder side in the next two years. One of the future board members will later take over the chair. “In order to be able to find suitable external candidates for this position as well, the remuneration must be attractive,” says Diekmann.

See also  Golem.de: IT news for professionals

You may also like

Resolution 28 of 04/24/2023 – Concession of use...

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed down...

Piazza Affari opens weakly. Good Saipem, bad Leonardo

Because of sanctions: Russian gold flows to Turkey

Government, the more Meloni pushes to the center...

Huaxi Securities: The price of gold is still...

The biomedical empire of Bonotti-Passera-Tronchetti fails: red of...

Chart shows how quickly the Fed has raised...

Europe and Israel: a complex relationship that avoids...

This is the new company boss Tobias Meyer

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy