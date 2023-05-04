Michael Diekmann against Oliver Bäte as successor

Allianz’s new supervisory board chairman will probably not be recruited from the current body. Diekmann’s deputy is Herbert Hainer, who, as head of Adidas, already aroused investors against him and has no insurance expertise. As President of FC Bayern Munich, he is currently jointly responsible for the leadership chaos that prevails there.

Also read: The questionable India investment of the Allianz supervisory board chairman

According to the text of the speech, Diekmann said that he would have to replace three retiring Supervisory Board members on the shareholder side in the next two years. One of the future board members will later take over the chair. “In order to be able to find suitable external candidates for this position as well, the remuneration must be attractive,” says Diekmann.