Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls enters the field during game five of the NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz in 1997. Brian Bahr /Allsport/Getty Images

Michael Jordan’s 1998 sneakers could sell for $4 million, breaking auction records. This is a pair of Air Jordan 13s that Jordan wore to the recent NBA Finals with the Chicago Bulls. When they sell for an estimated four million dollars (3.79 million euros), they will set the record for the most expensive sneakers ever sold.

The shoes are a pair of black and red Air Jordan 13s from Jordan’s “Last Dance” – the last championship final that Jordan played for the Bulls in 1998. Jordan wore this pair of shoes during the second game of the Bulls series against the Utah Jazz. In that game, Jordan scored 37 points for the Bulls, winning the game.

According to an advertisement by auction house Sotheby’s, Jordan took off the shoes after the game, signed them in silver ink and gave them to a ball boy in the dressing room.

The shoes are priced between two and four million dollars (1.9 and 3.79 million euros).

The shoes will be auctioned off in a public online auction by Sotheby’s. This auction is scheduled to run from April 3rd to 11th.

One of the most significant items from Michael Jordan’s entire career is coming to auction: his 1998 NBA Finals Game 2 Air Jordan 13s from his final year with the Chicago Bulls, a season made famous by ‘The Last Dance’.



In a press release issued by CBS News Sotheby’s said the pair of shoes was an “important relic from the heyday of Jordan’s career.” The auction house also called the shoes the “most famous sports memorabilia in existence”.

If sold at their estimated price, the Air Jordan 13 will set the record for the most expensive sneakers ever sold, according to CBS News, citing Sotheby’s.

“The historic Air Jordans are the most valuable sneakers ever to hit the auction market and will eclipse the current auction record for a pair of sneakers,” Sotheby’s said, according to CBS News.

Two other shoes have already sold for over a million dollars: Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezy 1s retail for $1.8 million (1.71 million euros) and Jordan’s Nike Air Ships for $1.472 million (1.39 million euros), as announced by Sotheby’s on Twitter. Both pairs of shoes were sold in 2021.

Sotheby’s and a Jordan representative did not immediately respond to “insider” inquiries made outside of regular business hours.

