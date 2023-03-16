Home Business Michael Wendler would have earned that much money with the RTL 2 show
Michael Wendler would have earned that much money with the RTL 2 show

Michael Wendler would have earned that much money with the RTL 2 show

Once a celebrated hit star: Michael Wendler.
picture alliance/Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

RTL Zwei planned a documentary series about Michael Wendler and Laura Müller with intimate insights into their lives.

The project is canceled due to criticism of Wendler’s conspiracy theories and concentration camp comparisons.

The Wendler couple would have received 500,000 euros as a fee.

It should be his big comeback: RTL Zwei announced a documentary series about the controversial pop singer Michael Wendler and his partner Laura Müller.

The show was intended to provide “intimate glimpses into the lives of Michael and his Laura.” The show was scheduled to air this year. first has BILD reported about it.

But just one day after the announcement, the project was canceled again. Reason: criticism from all sides.

Wendler drew attention to himself with conspiracy theories and concentration camp comparisons, especially during the corona pandemic. After the station announced that it was planning a new documentary with him, there was a shitstorm on the Internet.

Wendler would have collected half a million euros

The two RTL stars Carmen and Robert Geiss also announced: “We distance ourselves in the strongest possible terms from people who describe Germany as a ‘concentration camp’. Even if it should result in the Geissens stopping at RTL2!”

Particularly bitter for Wendler: As reported by BILD, the couple would have received 500,000 euros as a fee.

