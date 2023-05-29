Home » Michela Murgia: “Democracy began with the G8 in Genoa. New fascism”
Michela Murgia: “Democracy began with the G8 in Genoa. New fascism”

Michelle Murgia continue his double battleon the one hand against the illness which hit it hard and on the other hand with the current right-led government Melons. The writer vents on social media, wondering: “But how did we get there at this point? There are ministers who speak of racecontrol of women’s bodies, rights deprived of minorities, purges in the information system. Our country – claims Murgia – has entered a new fascism. The transition did not happen suddenly, but is the result of a succession and chain of events. The turning point, after left-wing workers voted for the League of Bossi, was the G8 in Genoa, in 2001. And point of no return. That has broken faith in democracy”.

Read also: Murgia attacks Burioni on TV: “He disappointed me. As he allowed himself, he knows nothing”

Read also: Murgia, the love for Claudia and her son Raphael: “Here is my queer family”

“If we don’t see this fascism coming – continues Murgia – it is because we are not used to seeing fascism coming from a democracy. We have always seen it since monarchy o instability more or less dictatorial. This path is called democracy. The Bossi-Fini law was the mother of all rejections” and two years later the Biagi law, “which precarious everyone works outside the national category contract. And that destroyed the idea of ​​work as a collective issue”. And it is precisely from here, says Murgia, that the rhetoric of merit. Then we got to family day“.

