Michele Santoro to Mediaset? The “littoriali effect” is triggered for him too

Michele Santoro in Mediaset? the “littoriali effect” is triggered for him too. Do you attack the enemy to work with them?

On the left there is an ancient and perverse little game that even dates back to the fascist period. You attack your opponent and then go to work for him. Just think of the littoriali of culture, where Pietro Ingrao also participated, for example, future founding father of the Italian Communist Party. More recent history is chock full of well-known examples: from Barbara Palombelli wife of Rutelli leader of the left, to Bianca Berlinguer and Luciana Littizzettoto stay with the recent news.

