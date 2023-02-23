Listen to the audio version of the article

With a market that has grown by 200% in the last 8 years (including 2 of the pandemic) and which has translated into almost 5 million pieces in Italy, All Season tires are finally gaining the good graces of motorists who are dealing with climate change much more unpredictable than in past years.

And Michelin believes in this growing option that occurs when it’s time to choose which tire to fit on your car, presenting new sizes for its CrossClimate 2 range.

The increase in temperatures that are there for all to see even during the winter months are slowly leading to a different choice when the law obliges, in many areas of Italy, to change tires during the winter season. In the transition from a summer tire to a winter one (and vice versa), the right middle ground is called all season, a version suitable for all seasons and various climatic changes that has nothing to envy, in certain situations not at the limit , to snow tires or summer tires in terms of longevity and noise.

Something that Michelin can boast of from the results obtained by its CrossClimate 2 in the independent tests carried out by Tuv Sud and Dektra, where the tire finished first in six out of nine tests and, in the remaining three, always placed at least on the podium. This is also due to the fact that Michelin created its all-season starting from a summer model. So it has preserved some peculiarities, such as long life, combining other extremely important characteristics such as total reliability when the tire is faced (even suddenly) with wet, icy or snowy asphalt. It is no coincidence that CrossClimate tires are all marked M+S and 3PMSF and for this reason they comply with the law if the area traveled requires the use of winter tires or chains on board.

Michelin Crossclimate 2, the road test

And the climatic unpredictability, the one on which Michelin strikes the key to “convince” motorists to move towards an all-season tire is the one that accompanied our CrossClimate 2 road test. For this test we drove a Mercedes CLA 180d which it took us from the almost 15 degrees in the valley that frames the Adda in Valtellina, to over a thousand meters high, facing a very considerable change in temperature which, having reached the point of arrival, touched 0 degrees Celsius. On the way up we also faced some hairpin bends covered in a thin layer of ice, up to a final stretch where we also found some snow (a few centimetres). In all cases, the tire has not shown signs of weakness, and has always given us a feeling of safety, above all, as mentioned, when we were faced with tiny hairpin bends with some ice and snow. The grip on the asphalt has always proved to be optimal, thanks also to the special Thermal Adaptive Compound, which was developed and adopted by Michelin for its CrossClimate 2 which allows you to have the same performance even if you go from -10 to +30 degrees .