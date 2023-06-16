Michelin, the leading tire manufacturer in Italy, relaunches technology in Cuneo

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Michelin plant in Cuneo turns 60, the largest in Western Europe for the French group which has 3,800 employees in Italy and which carries out research and development in the Piedmont area to develop the products of the future, suitable for electric and low-friction cars to reduce emissions. «With investments of 315 million euros in the five-year period 2018-2022, the company is the leader in Italy in terms of number of employees and number of tires produced» recalls the president of Michelin Italia, Simone Miatton.

Michelin is the leading tire manufacturer in Italy with more than half of the total (60% is the exact share) of vehicle tires manufactured in the country, equal to over 12 million pieces. Two production centers in Italy, next to Turin, the registered office, and the commercial management in Milan. In the Cuneo hub, the export quota concerns 80% of the production destined for Europe, the remaining 20% ​​towards other countries.

The Cuneo factory competes with other Group hubs on volumes – 13 million tires is the installed production capacity – but above all on technological innovation. «The Cuneo production plant is one of the eight sites that develops new technologies to then be extended to other factories around the world. This data assumes even more importance if we consider that there are 121 plants that are part of the Michelin Group» underline the president of the Italian Michelin, Miatton, together with Simone Rossi, director of the car tire plant in Cuneo.

In Cuneo, says director Rossi, work groups interact with researchers from the Group’s Research Center in France, are dedicated to the development of prototypes and contribute to product innovation on a global level. Over 250,000 hours of training carried out every year, with policies attentive to gender equality and almost all employees with fixed-term contracts, these are some of the values ​​achieved by the Group in Italy.

The relations between Michelin and Italy are historic, in fact Michelin Italia, Leadership in Made in Italy, the Group’s first foreign office, was founded in 1906 in Turin and today has its registered office in Turin, a production plant for semi-finished products and the European logistics hub, in the Alessandria plant – dedicated to the production of tires for heavy, agricultural, civil engineering and metro vehicles – and the hub dedicated to car tires in Cuneo.