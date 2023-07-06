Michelle, funeral in Primavalle. The bishop: “Eradicate the banality of evil”

Michelle’s funeral in Rome

And heart of red and white roses with the words “I love you” is the crown of flowers that Michelle Causo’s boyfriend had left in front of the church of Santa Maria della Presentation, where the funeral of the 17-year-old girl killed last Wednesday was held. Next to it are the crowns of the president of the Lazio Region, Francesco Rocca, and of the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri. The victim’s friends filled the square in front of the church entrance with their bouquets of roses, sunflowers and white balloons.

Friends: “in shock, women don’t touch each other”

“We are in shockwe had been playing soccer with his brother for a long time. You can’t do that to a girl: women don’t even touch each other with a flower.” This was stated to breaking latest news by friends of Michelle Maria Causo, who arrived in Primavalle, a north-western suburb of Rome, where the 17-year-old’s funeral is scheduled for 11.

The bishop: we are all heartbroken and defeated

“Today, in front of Michelle’s coffin we all feel defeated and broken. In the face of the death of this sister of ours, we must first stop; we must take off the sandals of our many certainties and have the honesty to carry out a healthy and sincere discernment”. Thus Bishop Baldo Reina, auxiliary of the western sector of the diocese of Rome, during the homily at the funeral of Michelle Maria Causo, the A 17-year-old girl barbarously killed on Wednesday last week in Primavalle, a suburb of Rome.

The bishop’s appeal: “Guard the young and love them”

“Solidarity, justice, common good, respect for life, respect for creation”: are the four values ​​indicated by bishop Baldo Reina, auxiliary of the western sector of the diocese of Rome, during the homily at the funeral of Michelle Maria Causo. A strong homily in which the bishop appeals to all of society, parents and educational agencies, the Church and politicians not to leave young people alone, to protect them, because “they are not only the future but they are the present of every society”. And it is precisely the educational agencies, Reina underlined, who must be the first to bear witness to these values.

Jesus would say to us adults, Bishop Reina said, “‘guard the kids who are not only the future but are the present of every society, guard their dreams, their beauty, their generosity’. He would say this to parents : look after your children. Accompany them in the difficult educational challenge”. He would say this to the church: “look after the young, go find them where they live, where they have fun, where they spend their time. Don’t wait for them in church, go out, look for them, stay with them, love them‘. He would say this to politicians: ‘guard the young by creating for them opportunities for integral development, real prospects for commitment and work, projects for a society ‘in which they are truly protagonists’. Young people are asking you for socialization centers just for them, safer environments, more welcoming places”.

“Jesus’ appeal would be addressed above all in this circumstance to educational agencies: ‘guard the children, never tire of accompanying them in the process of human maturation, please speak of values! Solidarity, justice, the common good, respect for life, respect for creation… by witnessing them first'” he concluded.

