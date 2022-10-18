There are ten body colors, while the interiors can be customized with different details to meet the needs of each type of customer. In addition, the vehicle offers a rich standard equipment, and includes the sport mode, which makes the driving style bright and pleasant.

Microlino was conceived in 2015 by the Swiss entrepreneur Wim Ouboter and his two sons Merlin and Oliver. After countless challenges along the way, Micro brought Microlino into production this summer at a joint facility with the Italian company CECOMP in Turin, Italy. The interest is great: more than 35,000 people have already booked a Microlino and the first customers in Switzerland have already received their vehicles in a special edition called “Pioneer Series”. Among them the CEO of Gucci, Marco Bizzarri. Deliveries in Italy and other European countries will begin in the first half of 2023, with a starting price of around 15 thousand euros.

Microletta: the three-wheeled scooter

Micro reaffirms part of its history that began in 1999 and that in 2013 saw the Swiss company launch the first e-scooter and then devote itself to four wheels.

And in Paris it showcases Microletta, a three-wheeled scooter presented for the first time in 2020. Microletta embodies the typical Microlino design, which combines modern elements and retro charm, and is equipped to offer maximum safety.

The two front wheels ensure better cornering grip and greater braking effect, offering high stability. When stopping at traffic lights, the steering mechanism can be locked so that the scooter stands up on its own without having to put one foot on the ground to maintain balance. The removable battery, with a range of over 100 km, can be easily recharged with a domestic socket. As the vehicle is classified as a tricycle in Europe, it does not require a motorcycle driving license (a car driving license is enough) despite the maximum speed of 80 km / h.