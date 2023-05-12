Microblogging service Twitter – Musk resigns and makes advertising expert Twitter boss – News

Elon Musk has announced his resignation as CEO of Twitter.

The successor is advertising expert Linda Yaccarino. She will take over in about six weeks, Musk said in a tweet.

As CTO, he wants to take care of more specific business areas such as products and software in the future.

The new managing director of the short message service, Linda Yaccarino, most recently managed the advertising business at the media giant NBC Universal. Yaccarino’s decades of experience could help Twitter bring some calm to key advertisers that Musk scared off with his erratic leadership style.

Musk took over the post as part of his approximately $ 44 billion purchase of the Internet platform in October. Musk had always signaled that this was not a permanent solution. He also heads the electric car maker Tesla and the rocket company SpaceX. However, it is unclear how much freedom of action the new top manager can get alongside Musk.

Musk’s takeover of Twitter raised suspicions

Musk’s six months as “Head of Twitter” have been characterized by chaos and controversy. After a series of highly controversial decisions, headwinds mounted. His resignation announcement in December followed a self-initiated Twitter poll in which around 57.5 percent of the participants supported his resignation. Musk had previously assured that he would stick to the result of the vote.

Musk’s Twitter purchase raised suspicions from the start. The multi-billionaire justified the takeover as an action to strengthen freedom of speech. However, critics feared a further brutalization of the Internet platform. They worried that the change in ownership would lead to rampant hate speech, disinformation and hate speech.

So far, Musk has not been able to dispel these concerns. On the contrary: With a wave of layoffs, erratic rule changes and other explosive decisions, he shook the online network and scared off advertising customers – the most important source of income.

financial failure

The $44 billion purchase, which Musk wanted to call off in the meantime and ultimately only went through under great legal pressure, has so far also been a major financial failure. In the recent issue of shares to employees, the company value was only half as high, as Musk confirmed in a BBC interview. At the same time, he claimed in an email to the workforce that Twitter could one day be worth $250 billion.

The suggestions that the service could become the basis for a super app along the lines of WeChat in China have so far not gone beyond mere speculation. Around 1,500 of the 8,000 employees that once existed.

Musk changed Twitter a lot. A major upheaval with still uncertain consequences for the credibility of the platform was the rededication of the blue symbols that once indicated a perfectly verified account.