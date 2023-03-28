Worrying Scenarios for Semiconductor Manufacturing: Record Drought in Taiwan

Collapse of ten million cars manufactured in worldwide in 2021 and above all a loss of about 200 billion dollars to the global automotive industry. This is the count of “victims” and “injured” for the automotive sector alone in 2021, after the great global shortage of microchips. Today, as then, Taiwan is facing a severe drought. The two things may seem unrelated but they are not. Taiwan alone manufactures and assembles about 65% of semiconductors globally, even 92% of the most advanced technology.

This means that the world risks finding itself grappling with a new chip shortage in the coming months. Let’s go in order. Lhe chip manufacturing is a business that needs huge amounts of water. Take for example Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (known as TSMC), the world‘s largest contract chip maker. Its chip manufacturing facilities in the Southern Taiwan Science Park alone consume 99,000 tons of water per day, according to the company’s latest data. And as chip manufacturing techniques become more advanced, their water needs increase.

Not only. Taiwan depends heavily on seasonal rainfall to fill its reservoirs, and climate change has made that option less reliable. The problem is that Taiwan is experiencing a particularly dry season, which points to a new major drought after a historic 2021. The city of Kaohsiung, an emerging chip hub, and Tainan, where TSMC and United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) both have chip manufacturing plants, introduced measures this month water savings, including reducing pressure on public water supplies at night. Southern Taiwan Science Park has asked suppliers to reduce water consumption by 10%, and Kaohsiung will follow suit in its industrial park starting March 30.

The long-term consequences

While electricity, land and talent are critical elements needed to maintain Taiwan’s position in the global chip supply chain, ensuring enough water presents unique challenges. Due to climate change and less typhoon traffic, accumulated rainfall in southern Taiwanese cities, such as Tainan and Pingtung, has recently been about 40% of an average year, the lowest level in 30 years. , according to the Taiwan Water Resources Agency.

Il reservoir Tsengwen, the largest in Taiwan and a critical water source for Southern Taiwan Science Park, it was only filled to 11.2% of its actual capacity, according to publicly available government data. The rate for the Nanhua Reservoir, which supplies Tainan and Kaohsiung, was 41.1%. According to forecasts from the Central Meteorological Bureau, the current drought in southern Taiwan is expected to ease around May.

Maintaining the chip supply is not just an economic imperative for Taiwan. Being a vital source of semiconductors makes the island politically important to the United States and the People’s Republic of China. If Taiwan’s chip production is affected, so will its “silicon shield” which according to many experts serves as a form of deterrence in the face of possible attacks could be weakened.

“TSMC has contingency plans for different stages of water restriction and works with government and private organizations for water saving and water resource development,” the Taiwanese giant said in a statement to Nikkei Asia. The company said it has implemented conservation measures at its facilities in the Southern Taiwan Science Parkincluding reducing water consumption and recycling more wastewater.

For the future, the government has several projects planned, including the construction of a 25-kilometer-long pipeline to draw water from the Shihmen Reservoir in New Taipei to Hsinchu. The project is expected to be completed by 2026 and will help support Hsinchu’s growing water needsthe most important chip manufacturing center in Taiwan, according to the official.

But what is worrying is the long term, given climate change. Taiwan’s summer typhoon season was once a major source of water for the narrow island, but the last time a typhoon made landfall was in August 2019. The world, still heavily dependent on the island’s microchip manufacturing, is doing a rain dance.

