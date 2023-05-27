Micron “banned” reshape the supply and demand pattern of domestic memory chips- Economic Observation Network-Professional financial news website

Economic Observer reporter Zheng Chenye “Customers notified us not to use Micron’s products, and both the national prefix and private enterprises notified.” On May 21, in a memory chip exchange group that the reporter joined, a chip distribution practitioner said.

On the evening of May 21, the State Internet Information Office issued an announcement on its official WeChat public account “Netcom China” that “Micron’s products sold in China have not passed the network security review”, which pointed out: “Micron’s products have relatively serious network security. hidden dangers, causing major security risks to my country’s key information infrastructure supply chain and affecting my country’s national security. For this reason, the Cyber ​​Security Review Office has made a conclusion in accordance with the law that it will not pass the cyber security review. According to the “Network Security Law” and other laws and regulations, China‘s Operators of domestic critical information infrastructure should stop purchasing Micron products.”

In this regard, Mr. Gu, a chip distributor in Shenzhen, told reporters that as early as March 31 this year, when the State Cyberspace Administration issued an announcement to launch a network security review of Micron’s products sold in China, many domestic memory module companies and industries Customers have consciously carried out supply chain backup work.

“Whether it is wafers or modules, there are many choices in the field of memory chips. Everyone’s supply chain is relatively diversified, and the current status of the entire storage market is relatively weak. Micron’s withdrawal is a good thing.” Mr. Gu said.

As an established memory chip manufacturer in the world, Micron has long been among the top five in the world in terms of product market share in the memory field, and has integrated production capacity from wafer manufacturing, chip design, packaging and testing to final memory module integration. According to data from CFM flash memory market, a well-known consulting agency in the industry, in fiscal year 2022, the sales of Micron’s DRAM (volatile memory) and NAND Flash (non-volatile memory) products accounted for 19% of the global market, of which NAND Flash market sales accounted for 11.7%, accounting for 24.8% of the global DRAM market sales.

Right now, as Micron’s chips have “significant security risks”, choosing independent and controllable domestic chips and strengthening the resilience of the supply chain have become the primary considerations of relevant domestic companies. The “prohibition” will greatly accelerate the process of “domestic substitution” in the field of memory chips, which has become the general consensus of the interviewees, but there are still doubts about whether domestic manufacturers can successfully fill the market “gap” left by Micron.

leave “blank”

On May 22, US time, Micron Technology Chief Financial Officer Mark Murphy (Mark Murphy) made a speech at JPMorgan’s 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (JPMorgan’s 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference). Part of the response was passing the security review.

Mark Murphy pointed out: “The headquarters companies in mainland China and Hong Kong, China account for about 16% of our revenue. In addition, we also have distributors who sell to China headquarters companies. We estimate direct sales and distributors to China headquarters companies. Indirect sales account for about a quarter of our total revenue.”

According to Micron Technology‘s 2022 annual report, the company achieved operating income of US$30.76 billion during the period, an increase of 11% year-on-year, and a net profit of US$8.687 billion, an increase of 48.2% year-on-year. Among them, Micron’s sales revenue in mainland China is about 3.3 billion U.S. dollars, and sales revenue in Hong Kong, China is about 1.7 billion U.S. dollars.

In a conference call on May 22, when an analyst asked Mark Murphy if he knew what types of products Chinese customers would stop purchasing. He said that the specific restricted product types are not yet clear, and the scope of affected customers cannot be defined, and the company is continuing to follow up and evaluate. “We will continue to work constructively and respectfully with China’s Cyberspace Administration of China, providing them with any additional information they need to clarify concerns about the security of our products. service.” Mark Murphy further stated.

CITIC Securities pointed out in a research report published on May 22 that the current restrictions on Micron’s product sales in China may be mainly for “operators of key information infrastructure”, and it believes that the products targeted are mainly Micron’s direct sales to domestic terminals. It is expected that downstream customers are expected to accelerate the introduction of localized products (storage wafers/modules).

On May 23, Wang Hong, the chief electronic analyst of a large securities company in Shanghai, told reporters that Micron’s restricted sales in China should include memory and storage wafers, and it is unlikely that it will only restrict its memory sales and leave storage wafers alone.

“The CAC’s announcement is quite clear, that is, Micron’s products have major security risks. This security risk not only lies in the memory products themselves, but also includes storage wafers, which are important raw materials for memories.” Wang Hong said.

The CFM flash memory market pointed out that although the announcement of the Cyberspace Administration of China indicates that there are major risks in the sales of Micron’s products in mainland China, especially enterprise-level storage products will be most directly affected, and mobile phones and other customers will gradually reduce Micron’s supply ratio. However, whether this restriction will involve the sales of Micron’s wafers and other semi-finished products remains to be followed up.

If it is estimated according to the most stringent restrictive measures, including storage wafers and other semi-finished products, according to Micron Technology’s 2022 financial report data, its withdrawal from the market at this time will leave a market of at least 3.3 billion US dollars (about 23 billion yuan) “Gap” to be filled by other manufacturers.

Wang Hong told reporters that the domestic storage market demand has always been relatively large, but it is heavily dependent on imports. The market share of overseas brands in the two major fields of memory and wafers exceeds 90%, and the market concentration is relatively high. The current “accidental” exit of Micron has given domestic manufacturers a rare opportunity. “Transferring orders to domestic manufacturers and building a diversified supply chain is a common practice in the industry in recent years, and the technology of domestic head memory chip manufacturers has caught up with overseas brands, and it is inevitable to benefit.” Wang Hong said.

Difficult to “fill”?

Mr. Gu believes that there is no doubt that Micron’s restrictions will help domestic memory manufacturers expand their market share. But he also said that insufficient production capacity and lack of market verification are the main problems facing domestic brands. “The United States continues to increase export restrictions on advanced manufacturing equipment this year. The production of DRAM below 18nm and NAND Flash related equipment above 128 layers have been included in the control. For example, Hefei Changxin and Yangtze River Storage want to expand in a short time. Production capacity is still relatively difficult, and there is still a certain gap between technology and leading companies such as Samsung and SK Hynix, so it is not easy to eat the share left by Micron.” Mr. Gu said.

It is understood that DRAM and NAND Flash represent two large-scale memory technology routes and product types in the current global market. Among them, DRAM provides fast read and write speeds and random access capabilities, enabling the system to run multiple tasks efficiently. It is often used in storage scenarios such as computers, graphics processors, servers, and data centers. Statistics from IC Insights, a well-known research organization in the semiconductor industry, show that the global DRAM market will account for about 56% of the entire storage market in 2021, and NAND Flash will account for about 41%.

Li Zhen, a front-end engineer at a chip company in Beijing, told reporters that with the rapid development of 5G, artificial intelligence and other fields, terminal applications such as consumer electronics, servers, and new energy vehicles have continuously increased the economic efficiency requirements for unit storage products. In order to meet market demand , NAND Flash technology continues to evolve. In the past few years, high-density NAND Flash products such as 176-layer, 232-layer, 236-layer and 238-layer (number of flash memory stacking layers) have been born, and the global NAND Flash technology is gradually entering the 200-layer era. At the same time, the unit cost of NAND Flash is also being continuously optimized. In addition, Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron have all successfully achieved mass production of 1αnm DRAM process.

Wang Hong said that the DRAM field has high technical and capital barriers, and the market is highly concentrated. As a domestic leader in this field, Changxin Memory has built a 12-inch fab and put it into production, and has achieved mass production of multiple chips based on advanced processes. In terms of NAND Flash, YMTC has developed 128-layer QLC 3D NAND flash memory in 2020, and its performance level has been able to compete with international leading manufacturers such as Samsung, Hynix, and Micron.

In addition, storage chip manufacturers including Longsys (301308.SZ) and GigaDevice (603986.SH) also have competitive storage products for consumer, industrial control, and automotive markets.

“For NORFlash products, the overall demand in the consumer, mobile phone, and PC fields decreased during the reporting period, while it steadily increased in the industrial and automotive fields. The sales volume in the industrial field was flat year-on-year in 2021, and the sales volume of automotive products achieved an increase of about 80% year-on-year in 2021. , the accumulative shipments of automotive products have reached 100 million units. In the consumer market, the company’s NOR Flash product customer structure is dominated by mid-to-high-end customers. In terms of its own brand DRAM products, industrial applications have achieved good growth; the consumer market On the one hand, it has been certified on mainstream consumer platforms and has been mass-produced and used in many clients such as TV.” GigaDevice said in its 2022 annual report.

However, technological catching up does not mean that domestic storage manufacturers are fully capable of “wrestling” with global giants.

For example, at Micron Technology‘s Q2 financial report conference this year, its president and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra once said: “In the field of DRAM, the company adopts the 10nm-level fourth-generation process 1α (1-alpha) accounts for the majority of our DRAM capacity, and we’ve made great progress in transitioning to 1-beta (1-beta). In NAND, 176-layer and 232-layer now account for more than 90% of our NAND capacity .We also continue to lead the industry in quad-bit cell (QLC) NAND. QLC accounts for more than 20% of our NAND bit production and shipments. Yield rates for 1α DRAM and 176-layer NAND have reached the highest of any node in history. A higher level. In addition, the yield rate of our 1βDRAM and 232-layer NAND has reached the target ahead of schedule.” “In the field of memory chips, there is still a technology gap of at least 3-5 years between us and foreign leaders.” Li Zhen said .

In addition to the gap in technology, insufficient production capacity is also a topic that domestic memory chip companies cannot avoid. “Last year we calculated that Changxin Storage could reach a production capacity of 120,000 wafers/month by the end of this year, and Changjiang’s total production capacity this year should reach 200,000-300,000 wafers/month.” Wang Hong said.

According to the global wafer capacity report released by the semiconductor industry research organization Knometa Research in March this year, by the end of 2022, the three major memory chip companies, including Samsung, Micron, and SK Hynix, will have a combined advanced process capacity of 76%. In addition, according to the 2021 production capacity data released by the agency, Samsung Electronics has a wafer production capacity of 4.05 million wafers/month in 2021, Micron has 2.054 million wafers/month, and SK Hynix has 1.982 million wafers/month. “Yangtze River Storage and Changxin Storage’s accumulation of technology and production capacity has changed the domestic storage wafer market structure to a certain extent, but we must also look at the gap objectively and don’t ‘praise’ domestic brands. Micron’s exit from the market this time leaves a blank , a considerable part of corporate orders should be transferred to Samsung, SK Hynix and other non-US manufacturers.” Li Zhen said.

The CFM flash memory market pointed out that Micron is the third largest memory chip supplier in the world, with annual sales of US$26.7 billion in 2022 (December 2021-November 2022), occupying the total size of the global DRAM and NAND Flash storage market 19%, which accounted for 11.7% of the global NAND Flash market sales, accounting for 24.8% of the global DRAM market sales. “As an extremely important source of supply for the storage industry, Micron encounters headwinds in the Chinese market, which may give other competitors respite from the slumping prices of DRAM and NAND Flash, and Chinese customers will also consider purchasing non-Micron products more. .” said CFM flash memory market.

On May 26, the reporter called Longsys as an investor and asked about the company’s subsequent wafer procurement after Micron failed the national network security review. Relevant staff of Longsys replied to the reporter that the company’s memory product design fully considers the backup arrangement of storage wafers, and has established long-term business relationships with major storage suppliers. capacity of memory wafers produced by the fab.

The storage industry ushered in the dawn?

Since last year, weak market demand has led to a continuous decline in consumer electronics shipments, making the memory chip industry collectively buy “cold winter”. And right now, with the unexpected “whale fall” of Micron Technology, the industry seems to be able to use this to usher in a moment when the supply and demand pattern changes.

According to the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics Organization (WSTS) data, the total size of the global integrated circuit market in 2022 will be approximately US$479.99 billion, with an annual growth rate of only 3.7%. Among them, the market size of memory chips will be approximately US$134.41 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 12.6%.

The combination of sluggish demand and supply expansion caused many memory chip manufacturers to experience inventory backlogs to varying degrees last year.

“Due to the decline in market demand for personal laptops, desktops, and smartphones in 2022, the inventory levels of major manufacturers around the world remain high, which correspondingly reduces the procurement demand for components including storage products, and the pressure is transmitted upwards to In the storage market, the market situation of oversupply has led to a backlog of inventory in the upstream original manufacturers of the storage market.” Longsys pointed out in its 2022 annual report.

“We can see from the financial reports of original storage manufacturers that the entire storage industry has suffered heavy losses, especially in the fourth quarter (2022), when many manufacturers began to enter a state of loss. In order to delay this trend, these original manufacturers are actively or passively carrying out Production reduction and other actions.” On March 23, at the 2023 China Flash Memory Market Summit, Tai Wei, general manager of the flash memory market of a well-known research institution in the storage industry, once publicly stated.

In this context, accelerating the reduction of production capacity has become the only solution to reshape the market supply and demand pattern.

“Micron, Western Digital, and Hynix all began to reduce production in Q4 last year to alleviate the inventory problem. Now the wholesale price of DDR48Gb has dropped to about 1.21 US dollars per piece. About 25% of the production capacity.” Wang Hong told reporters.

Although many memory chip manufacturers have planned to reduce production capacity since the end of last year, the industry’s dismal performance continued into the first quarter of this year, and the “painful period” of market clearing was not so easy to get through.

According to the data released by the CFM flash memory market on May 25, the global NAND Flash market size in the first quarter of 2023 fell by 18% to $8.594 billion, and the DRAM market size fell by 22% to $9.527 billion; the overall storage market size in the first quarter was 18.121 billion The U.S. dollar fell 20% month-on-month and 57% year-on-year, hitting a new low since the third quarter of 2016. In the DRAM market, the oversupply continued. In the first quarter, the overall size of the global DRAM market fell below US$10 billion to US$9.527 billion, a decrease of 21.6% quarter-on-quarter and 60.2% year-on-year.

“Due to the quarter-on-quarter increase in NAND Flashbit shipments, Samsung, Kioxia, and Micron’s NAND Flash revenue in the first quarter fell less than other original manufacturers, but they could not make up for the price drop. The overall revenue was on the basis of the fourth quarter of last year. Continue to decline, but the decline has converged.” CFM flash memory market pointed out.

Specific to the sales data of major manufacturers, Samsung Electronics’ NAND Flash sales revenue in the first quarter reached US$2.935 billion, a decrease of 17.3% from the previous quarter, with a market share of 34.2%. DRAM sales revenue reached US$4.065 billion, a decrease of 24.8% from the previous quarter, with a market share of 42.7%; Kioxia’s NAND Flash revenue in the first quarter was US$1.853 billion, a decrease of 5.8% from the previous quarter, and its market share was 21.6%; SK Hynix’s NAND Flash revenue in the first quarter was US$1.318 billion, a decrease of 25.2% from the previous quarter, and its market share was 15.3%. Quarterly DRAM revenue reached US$2.315 billion, a decrease of 32.1% from the previous quarter, with a market share of 24.3%;

CFM flash memory market analysis stated: “The downward cycle of this round of storage industry starting from the second half of 2022 will have the most serious impact in depth and breadth in the past ten years, and it will also cause huge operating pressure on the original storage factory. .In terms of subjective sentiment, the original storage factory as the supply side has been overwhelmed, and they have chosen to cut production and capital expenditure in unison to adjust the relationship between supply and demand, and have a strong willingness to increase prices.”

It pointed out that the inventory in the terminal market has gradually dropped to a healthy level, but the demand has not picked up for a long time. The terminal procurement demand is not urgent and very cautious. Therefore, the game between the supply and demand sides is tight, and the original factory has a slight advantage.

And just when the market was fiercely playing games, the Micron incident happened suddenly, which accidentally vacated a market gap of 23.3 billion yuan, which undoubtedly brought a surprise to other competitors in the industry.

“The Micron incident has changed the supply pattern to a certain extent, and may accelerate the stabilization of the storage market in the third quarter, especially as major PC and smartphone manufacturers are about to release new models in the third quarter, and the domestic server market will also usher in delivery , the promotion of production reduction by the original factory is gradually effective, coupled with inventory consumption, the stabilization of the market in the third quarter is expected to be supported enough.” CFM flash memory market said.

Wang Hong also pointed out that this round of decline in the storage market is mainly due to sluggish demand. In the future, under the combined effect of the production reduction of the original factory and the recovery of the consumer market, the storage market is expected to “come to the fore” in the third quarter, and the future growth of the storage market will focus more on Artificial intelligence, smart cars and cloud computing.

(At the request of the interviewee, Wang Hong is a pseudonym)