US Big Tech Microsoft announced that it ended the third quarter of the year with better than estimated profits and revenues; however, the cloud division’s revenue fell short of expectations, as was the guidance provided by the giant.

Negative reaction of the stock, which fell 7% in afterhours trading on Wall Street.

Specifically, earnings per share stood at $ 2.35, better than the $ 2.30 per share expected by analysts interviewed by Refinitiv. Revenue was $ 50.12 billion, better than the expected $ 49.61 billion.

But, regarding the guidance, Microsoft has announced that it estimates for its fiscal second quarter (fourth quarter), revenues of between $ 52.35 billion and $ 53.35 billion, up 2% taking into account half of the expected range. . Analysts had instead expected revenue of $ 56.05 billion. In addition, Microsoft’s gross margin stood at 69.2% in the third quarter (fiscal first quarter), disappointing StreetAccount’s outlook of 69.8%.