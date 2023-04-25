Home » Microsoft and Alphabet are recovering
Microsoft and the Google parent company Alphabet announced extensive job cuts at the beginning of the year. Business at both companies recovered in the same quarter that employees were laid off. Microsoft and Alphabet reported better-than-expected earnings on Tuesday after markets closed, although both companies have weaknesses.

The stock market reacted positively. Alphabet’s share price rose by almost 4 percent in after-hours trading at times, and Microsoft shares gained almost 5 percent in value. Overall, the numbers were an encouraging signal for the tech earnings season. In the coming days, other large corporations such as Meta, Amazon and Apple will also publish their results.

In the past few quarters, there have been a number of disappointing figures from the industry. After years of rapid growth, business has slowed down significantly for many companies. Except for Apple, all tech giants have announced layoffs on a large scale. Microsoft cut 10,000 jobs, Alphabet 12,000. Meta and Amazon even faced two rounds of layoffs each.

At least in the case of Alphabet, the austerity program is not yet reflected in the published employee figures. According to its own statements, the company had almost 191,000 employees at the end of the quarter, which was even slightly more than three months earlier. Alphabet said most of the workforce reductions will be reflected in its second-quarter headcount.


For the first quarter, Alphabet reported revenue growth of 3 percent to $69.8 billion, up 6 percent in constant currency. Analysts had expected an average of $ 69.0 billion. Net income fell 8 percent to $15.1 billion and earnings per share were higher than expected.

