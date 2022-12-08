Home Business Microsoft and Nintendo reached a 10-year agreement to bring “Call of Duty” to the Nintendo gaming platform-DoNews
Microsoft and Nintendo reach 10-year deal to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo gaming platforms

Shao Chen 2022-12-08 08:39:20

DoNews news on December 8 (Shao Chen) It is reported that Microsoft has reached a 10-year agreement with Nintendo. The content is that if Microsoft’s plan to acquire Activision Blizzard for US$68.7 billion is successful, Activision Blizzard will be acquired in the next 10 years. Its “Call of Duty” was introduced into Nintendo’s game platform.

In addition, Microsoft has promised to simultaneously provide Call of Duty on the Xbox and Valve’s Steam PC platforms.

In January of this year, Microsoft announced that it would acquire Activision Blizzard at a price of US$95 per share. This transaction has a total value of US$68.7 billion and is expected to be completed in fiscal year 2023.

The deal will depend on the approval of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, the report said. Regulators, including Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority, have launched investigations into the deal because of its size and its potential impact on the games industry.

In addition to facing increasing regulatory scrutiny, Microsoft’s planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard has also faced opposition from Sony. Sony has accused Microsoft of misleading the gaming industry and regulators about whether Call of Duty was compatible with PlayStation consoles. It strongly believes that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision would limit player choice and give Xbox an unfair advantage in the industry.

Microsoft is said to be trying to reassure Sony that it will allow Activision Blizzard games to continue to be available on the PlayStation console after Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is completed.

Microsoft’s remedies will primarily include a 10-year licensing deal with PlayStation owner Sony that will allow every new Activision Blizzard-owned Call of Duty game to land on Sony’s PlayStation on the same day it launches on the Xbox platform. platform.

So far, Microsoft has not reached an agreement with Sony, but Microsoft President Brad Smith (Brad Smith) said that Microsoft is willing to do a deal.

