Surface fans waiting for an update to the Surface Studio all-in-one can finally cheer. Microsoft has announced the Surface Studio 2+, an updated version of the Surface Studio 2 with a plus sign in its name, with more powerful hardware and various small changes. The Surface Studio 2+ continues the design style Microsoft introduced in late 2016. It’s a 28-inch all-in-one with a “zero-gravity” hinge that effortlessly turns the computer into a giant drawing tablet.

The Surface Studio 2+ is visually identical to its predecessor (hence the name), the 28-inch PixelSense display is unchanged at 4500×3000 resolution, and all the new features lurk within the base.

Unlike the many variants of the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5, the Surface Studio 2+ comes in only one configuration, an Intel Core i7-11370H processor, NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics, 32GB of DDR4 memory, and a 1TB solid-state drive.

As you may have noticed, the Surface Studio 2 Plus will be powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Core i7-11370H processor, a chip that’s quickly approaching two years on the market. We’re about to enter Intel’s 13th Gen era, so it’s very disappointing to see Microsoft not moving to 12th Gen H-series chips or waiting for Intel’s latest and greatest.

Pete Kyriacou, vice president of program management at Microsoft, explained: “Our goal is to get to market faster, especially for many of our commercial customers…so we’re focused on stability. performance and availability of known good parts, because the difference in the H series from 11th to 12th generation is not something we need to push for.”

Other improvements include support for Wi-Fi 6 (no Wi-Fi 6E), Bluetooth 5.1, three Thunderbolt 4 ports that output three 4K video signals, and a redesigned range of accessories.

This computer is also compatible with the original Surface Dial and its display modes. Microsoft ditched this model with the recent Surface Pro tablet. This also means that the Surface Studio 2+ doesn’t support the Surface Slip Pen 2, nor does it offer a high refresh rate like the Surface Pro 9 or Surface Laptop Studio.

It’s $4,299, or $4,499 if you want the stylus, keyboard, and mouse kit. That’s a lot of money, even for business customers who want the wow factor that comes with the Surface Studio 2 Plus.