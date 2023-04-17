Microsoft Azure OpenAI International Releases Industry Scenarios to Help Chinese Enterprises Go Overseas for Innovation – News Center

2023Year4moon17day, beijing —— Faced with the urgent needs of enterprises in many industries to accelerate the expansion of global opportunities, Microsoft is based on the GPT-3, GPT-4, Codex, DALL-E and enterprise-level ChatGPT services provided by the Azure OpenAI international version service, targeting retail e-commerce, manufacturing According to the key business scenarios of industry, digital native and other industries and the actual situation of major markets around the world, the first three sets of “Azure Global Innovation Industry Scenarios” are tailored for the overseas usage scenarios of enterprise users, helping more Chinese companies going overseas to grasp AI opportunities to accelerate global innovation.

Vice President of Microsoft Corporation, Chief Operating Officer of Microsoft Greater China Kang Rong

Kang Rong, vice president of Microsoft Corporation and chief operating officer of Microsoft Greater China, said: “The new generation of generative artificial intelligence is accelerating global technological innovation and bringing great changes to the normal business of many industries and companies. Currently operating in overseas markets The huge potential of Microsoft Azure OpenAI International Service in the commercial field has attracted widespread attention and positive comments from global business customers, partners, technical communities, and developers, and it has also made people see broad prospects and unlimited possibilities. Facing the urgent needs of Chinese overseas enterprise customers and partners to accelerate the expansion of the global market, we have tailored the first three sets of “Azure Global Innovation Industry Scenarios” for retail e-commerce, manufacturing and digital native fields, hoping to help everyone Unleash innovation potential and capitalize on global opportunities.”

Focusing on three major industry sectors,“AzureGlobal innovation industry scene”Helping Chinese Enterprises Go Overseas for Innovation

The Azure OpenAI international version service first launched a large model service for enterprise users in January 2023, and has been rapidly updated and developed. At present, it can provide GPT-3 and GPT-4 for text understanding and generation, and Codex for understanding and generating code , DALL-E, which can generate pictures through text prompts, and enterprise-level ChatGPT, which can provide chat integration and customization services, and other five major large-scale model services.

As the exclusive cloud service provider of OpenAI generative artificial intelligence, Microsoft introduced and explained Azure OpenAI-related services to the Chinese market for the first time at the Azure Technology Summit held in early March, and received many commercial customers, partners, technical communities and developers. extensive attention of the audience. Aiming at the three major fields of retail e-commerce, manufacturing, and digital natives, which are currently the most urgent market needs, Microsoft officially launched the first batch of Azure OpenAI international version “Global Innovation Industry Scenarios”. The main functions and services that can currently be covered include:

Retail e-commerce:Quickly generate product-related copywriting and visual creative materials, create sales and training speech skills that better meet user needs, prepare customer service and public opinion response plans; call and customer service center service records summary, new product marketing activity feedback analysis, after-sales evaluation and complaint analysis ; Quickly compile application interface codes, generate SQL query statements from natural language; search optimization based on natural language understanding.

manufacturing:Multilingual intelligent terminal and human-computer interaction experience, adapting to sales and customer service in overseas markets; summarization of production technical documents based on vertical fields, summary of cross-platform multi-party meeting minutes; acceleration of application development and iteration, and acceleration of code conversion across data platforms; Internal intelligent customer service (such as administration and IT), document search based on vertical fields, and external after-sales, technical and product support.

Digital native:NPC (Non-Player Character) interactive experience for unlimited story creation, text and visual content, and material generation and processing required for games and Internet overseas marketing; summary analysis of multi-channel player feedback, analysis of local market activities, and competitive product intelligence; generation , Reconstruction process game platform code; intelligent game customer service robot for overseas markets.

In the process of promoting and providing related services and technological innovations, Microsoft has always insisted on creating “responsible artificial intelligence” from scratch, and strictly abide by the six principles of fairness, reliability and security, privacy and security, inclusiveness, transparency, and responsibility. Microsoft’s intelligent cloud Azure’s advanced technical capabilities covering the world‘s major markets, a full-stack intelligent cloud ecosystem based on the local area and radiating to the world, and compliance guarantees that can meet strict data privacy and security requirements can all serve Chinese companies going overseas. , China‘s innovation, providing an ideal technology platform.

Strong demand for Chinese enterprises going overseas, technological innovation enhances competitiveness

Foreign trade import and export is an important engine driving China‘s economic growth. Statistics show that in 2022, China‘s foreign trade import and export will increase by 7.7% and the total value will exceed 40 trillion yuan, achieving stable growth in foreign trade; in the first two months of 2023, the total value of China‘s import and export of goods trade will be 6.18 trillion yuan, and foreign trade will achieve a stable start.

Miao Yu, co-founder and COO of OneSight

“The overseas demand of Chinese companies is recovering rapidly. In the past few months,The layout and business growth of China‘s advantageous industries in the global market, such as games and applications, consumer electronics, and industrial manufacturing, are particularly obvious. Miao Yu, co-founder and chief operating officer of OneSight, which specializes in providing global social media marketing and data analysis for Chinese companies, said, With the support of policies such as “recycling” and other policies, Chinese companies from key industries have a clearer strategy for overseas development, and the pace is constantly accelerating. “

Discover and use data insights, professional and efficient business operations, precise advertising strategies, more creative and time-effective content marketing, production of high-quality video materials, is the business type and scenario that the overseas enterprises pay most attention to in the marketing and marketing process. In the face of the broader opportunities and challenges faced by overseas enterprises under the current situation, OneSight gives the following suggestions:

Actively adopt asset-light and efficient infrastructure services such as cloud computing to reduce operating costs and potential investment risks;

Act quickly, actively adopt the latest digital platforms and technological innovations, or improve efficiency, or bring more creative and high-quality content to influence the market;

Ensure strict compliance with relevant regulations on data privacy in overseas markets, and minimize risks brought about by the international political environment with legal and compliant self-regulation.

Companies that have deployed overseas or intend to expand into the international market can choose digital intelligence technologies that meet their needs based on the above three considerations to meet IT needs at the overseas level. Microsoft will also continue to use the intelligent cloud as the basis, combine existing mature AI technology, cloud full-stack services suitable for all developers and developers, and comprehensive responsible AI and data privacy standards to further help overseas companies build efficient teams and improve productivity and competitiveness in overseas markets.

