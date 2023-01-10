Home Business Microsoft bewitched by ChatGPT: a 10 billion investment is ready
Microsoft bewitched by ChatGPT: a 10 billion investment is ready

by admin
Microsoft bewitched by ChatGPT: a 10 billion investment is ready

The ChatGPT boom attracts the attention of Big Tech, and according to the Bloomberg agency, Microsoft is now ready to invest 10 billion dollars in chat based on artificial intelligence. An important step, which explains better than anything else how fast the interest in ChatGPT is running.

The proposal under consideration calls for the Redmond-based software giant to invest the money in a multi-year deal. The final terms of this investment, however, could change, explained some sources familiar with the operation.

Apparently, Microsoft and OpenAI (the company that owns ChatGPT) have been discussing the deal for months. And according to another source (the Semafor site) the potential investment could involve, together with Microsoft, other venture capital companies. An option, the latter, which could bring the valuation of OpenAI to around 29 billion dollars. Even the preliminary documents aimed to finalize the investment by the end of 2022.

Microsoft, which already invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019, is reportedly working to roll out a version of its Bing search engine using the artificial intelligence behind ChatGPT, Information reported last week.

At present, representatives from Microsoft and OpenAI declined to comment.

