Microsoft bows its head to Sony and admits defeat

After years of fighting the Sony PlayStation, Microsoft has finally conceded that the Xbox has lost.

The remarks came amid an EU investigation into Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.Microsoft mentioned that Sony is the industry leader. After the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft will be committed to making games including “Call of Duty” available on the Xbox and PlayStation platforms on the same day, and will also bring more works.

Microsoft previously announced a $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which is expected to be completed by the end of next summer. However, the EU investigation can continue until March 23 next year to conclude.

In fact, since the Xbox 360, the Xbox console has no longer been able to match the Sony PlayStation in sales, and has even been trampled by the Nintendo Switch.

It is worth mentioning that the recently released “Call of Duty 19” performed very well, with global sales revenue exceeding $1 billion in the first 10 days.

