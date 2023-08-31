Microsoft bows to the EU: it will spin off Teams from Office. The announcement

Microsoft has announced it will spin off Teams from its Microsoft 365 and Office 365 offerings, following an investigation by the European antitrust authority launched into the legitimacy of the app’s integration with Office.

The investigation was launched by Brussels in July, in the wake of the doubt that Big Tech USA, in offering Teams services with its Office packages, was “abusing its market position”.

The software giant has consequently decided to bow in this sense to the wishes of the European Union: today, the deputy director general of the division of Microsoft that deals with relations with European governments, Nanna-Louise Linde, announced that Microsoft will spin off the offer of Teams from its Microsoft and Office 365 services in the euro area and in Switzerland starting from next October 1st.

The free use of Teams with Office is clearly explained by Microsoft itself which, on its website, explains how to obtain a version of Microsoft Teams as part of Microsoft 365 for companies, educational institutions or public bodies and, also, how to obtain a free version of Microsoft Teams (for work, school, or friends and family).

In the latter case, you can connect to Microsoft Teams for free, organizing meetings and chatting, sharing files and collaborating through a single APP.

All this will change from next October 1st. In fact, the Microsoft executive made known with the announcement that, with the decision of Big Tech, the company’s customers will be able to purchase the Office software even without Teams, at “a lower price”.

“We are announcing proactive changes, hoping to start addressing these concerns in a meaningful way, even as the European Commission’s investigation continues, with our cooperation,” Linde added.

