Microsoft buys 4% of the London Stock Exchange: for ten years it will move to the “cloud”

The secular London Stock Exchange is less and less a Stock Exchange and more and more a database and technology. In a revolutionary move, which signals the future direction of the markets, the London Stock Exchange merges with Microsoft, the world‘s number one information technology company. Objective: to design the data infrastructure of Paternoster Square, the most important price list in Europe, using the Microsoft Cloud; but above all exploiting the data and analysis market, the true industry 2.0.

The London Stock Exchange Group and Microsoft have announced that they have entered into a 10-year strategic partnership. It is much more than a commercial and product deal: the IT giant founded by Bill Gates has also acquired a 4% stake in LSEG by buying it from the super-fund Blackstone and Thomson Reuters.

LSEG said that, under the agreements, its data-platform and other key technology infrastructure will migrate to Microsoft’s Azure cloud environment. Workspace, LSEG’s next-generation data and analytics workflow solution, will become interoperable with some Microsoft applications and enterprises plan to introduce new innovative cloud-based analytics services. LSEG and Microsoft have agreed to explore the development of cloud-based digital marketplace infrastructure, with the goal of transforming the way market participants interact with capital markets across a broad range of asset classes. Application migration will be subject to approval by the Board of Regulators.

Microsoft’s stock purchase, expected to total $2.8 billion in the transaction, will be subject to customary antitrust and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016. 2023.

