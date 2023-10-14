Microsoft buys Activision – Green light for the largest takeover in the games industry – News

Microsoft is taking over ActivisionBlizzard for almost $70 billion in order to strengthen its own portfolio with large games. The British regulatory authority had previously prevented the takeover and feared that Microsoft would have too much market power in the game streaming market. Microsoft has made improvements and convinced the CMA to give the green light.

Microsoft put 68.7 billion on the table for Activision Blizzard in January 2022. Microsoft’s main aim was to strengthen its own PC and Xbox platforms – with games from Activision Blizzard’s portfolio. “Call of Duty” generates billions in sales every year. “Candy Crush” is one of the most famous smartphone games. And “World of Warcraft” and “Diablo” are also among the most successful game series.

Not “Call of Duty”, but streaming in focus

The question quickly arose as to whether “Call of Duty” would only be playable on an Xbox in the future. Regulators in the USA and the EU investigated – and were convinced by Microsoft’s argument that it would not be in their own interest to restrict potential buyers.

The British market regulator CMA, on the other hand, turned its attention to a different market – game streaming. Games are not downloaded or purchased on a disc in the store, but come from the cloud, linked to a subscription. The CMA feared that Microsoft, together with Activision Blizzard, would dominate this market too strongly.

Ubisoft as a laughing third party

To save the deal, Microsoft surprisingly pulled a new card out of its sleeve: the rights to stream Activision games were sold to Ubisoft. Ubisoft from France produces its own games, for example the very successful “Assassin’s Creed” series. The new deal allows Ubisoft to distribute Activision games on its own streaming service – and to license this right back to Microsoft. Microsoft would then be able to stream its own games – but not exclusively.

This adjustment was enough for the CMA to give the green light to the giant deal today. Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard is now expected to be completed quickly.

When will game streaming become big?

Whether game streaming actually has the potential that the CMA expects remains to be seen. It is obvious that games also go the way of Netflix. But game streaming is technically much more complex. Because the same image is not transmitted to all viewers, but rather an individual image for each individual gamer. In addition, no more than a tenth of a second should elapse between pressing a button on the controller and the correct image from the data center – this requires complex and expensive infrastructure.

The big players in the industry are investing, especially Microsoft and, to a somewhat lesser extent, Sony. But Google, for example, did not manage to establish itself in this market and discontinued its Stadia project.

Despite these difficulties, it is to be expected that streaming of games will come sooner or later – because it is in the interest of the industry. It allows full control of who plays what, where, when. And it promises higher revenue because customers no longer own their games, but only rent them as long as they pay a subscription.

