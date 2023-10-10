Microsoft China Announces Pre-Sales for Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3 in Chinese Market

Microsoft China Launches Pre-Sales of Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3 in Chinese Market

2023 Year 10 moon 10 Japan, Beijing——Microsoft China announced today that the new Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3 have officially started pre-sales and pre-orders in the Chinese market. Surface Laptop Studio 2 is designed for creativity and entertainment, combining powerful performance with flexible design; Surface Laptop Go 3 combines lightweight and stylish appearance with excellent performance, making it an excellent partner for your daily work and life.

From now on, the new Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3 are officially available for pre-sale and reservation. You can purchase them at Microsoft official mall, Microsoft China official flagship store on Tmall Mall, Microsoft JD self-operated official flagship store, and Microsoft Tmall authorized store, Microsoft JD authorized store, Microsoft JD Daojia authorized store, Douyin Microsoft Leying store, Microsoft offline authorized store, and Shundian (click http://www.microsoftstore.com.cn/store-finder to check store information) Purchase through online and offline channels. Surface Laptop Studio 2 starts at 19,588 yuan, and Surface Laptop Go 3 starts at 6,388 yuan.

Surface Laptop Studio 2——Powerful performance and flexible

The new Surface Laptop Studio 2 has powerful performance and a versatile design, and can be freely switched between three modes. It is a good helper and partner in your work, creation, and entertainment.

In laptop mode, it’s a powerful productivity tool to help you work efficiently. Surface Laptop Studio 2, certified by the Intel® Evo™ platform, represents strong performance. Whether you want to create PowerPoint presentations containing multimedia materials or process business forms with complex formulas, it can run smoothly; coupled with 64 GB of memory And the high-speed reading and writing brought by the ultra-fast SSD up to 2TB1, your entire office process will be smooth. At the same time, Surface Laptop Studio 2 adopts Surface’s iconic 3:2 screen ratio, combined with Windows 11’s snap layout and other functions, allowing you to display multiple documents on the screen in an orderly manner at the same time, allowing you to view more content on one screen. Work efficiency doubled. In addition, the 13th generation Intel® Core™ processor equipped on Surface Laptop Studio 2 can support more artificial intelligence functions of Windows 11. For example, after turning on the autofocus and eye contact functions of Windows Studio Effects, when you have online conversations with colleagues, When attending a meeting, it will automatically correct your position on the screen and your line of sight, allowing you to maintain eye contact with colleagues on the other side of the screen, making online communication more vivid. You can also pull the display forward to cover the keyboard and adjust it to the right angle with the flexible woven hinge, allowing you to immersively participate in Teams calls or give presentations to clients.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 is also a good helper for your creation. It is equipped with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 and 4060, or NVIDIA® RTX™ 2000 Ada architecture graphics card 2. It has been verified by NVIDIA Studio and comes with pre-installed Studio Drivers and exclusive tools. Provides better rendering performance and graphics processing capabilities, and better supports various professional creation software; paired with its bright and gorgeous 14.4-inch PixelSense™ Flow touch screen, it can accurately present the colors of your works, providing you with a better solution for your creative work. High precision and quality. When you switch Surface Laptop Studio 2 to creative canvas mode, you can use Surface Ultra-Thin Stylus 23 to draw and create on the screen. Windows 11 has optimized the touch experience, making your strokes more precise, smooth, and creative. On the screen; when the stylus is not in use, you can store it under the keyboard of Surface Laptop Studio 2 and charge it wirelessly, which is convenient and safe. Moreover, Surface Laptop Studio 2 has up to 18 hours of battery life4, allowing you to create anytime, anywhere and keep your inspiration flowing.

Surface Laptop Go 3——Excellent performance and stylish design

Surface Laptop Go 3 combines style and performance, making it Microsoft’s lightest and most portable Surface laptop yet. Whether you are a college student focusing on your studies or a newbie in the workplace, Surface Laptop Go 3 can be a “good partner” to help you improve your study and work efficiency.

Surface Laptop Go 3 adopts a lightweight and portable design, with a body weight of only 1.13 kilograms, making it easy for you to run between teaching buildings or when going out to discuss business, reducing the burden on your backpack and shoulders. In addition, Surface Laptop Go 3 offers four fashionable colors, including bright platinum, fairy tea green, sandstone gold, and ice crystal blue 5. Each one is made of durable and cool metal materials to easily meet your personalized needs.

In addition to its lightweight body and stylish style, Surface Laptop Go 3’s excellent software and hardware performance make it an excellent laptop for daily use. We often need to complete multiple study and office tasks on the computer continuously. Surface Laptop Go 3 is equipped with an Intel® Core™ i5 processor and has a battery life of up to 15 hours6, which can easily meet the needs of long-term use. And when you need to quickly output content, more vertical screen space allows you to fully open your field of vision, and you can complete more tasks at the same time, doubling your efficiency; the full-size keyboard brings an excellent typing experience, and the large-size precise touchpad makes navigation easier and operation more comfortable. In addition, Surface Laptop Go 3 also provides a series of advanced features, such as fingerprint recognition to power on, allowing you to conveniently and securely access personal folders and quickly open files, thus doubling work efficiency. At the same time, Surface Laptop Go 3 is pre-installed with Windows 11 Home Edition and Office Home and Student Edition 2021, helping users easily complete various work and study tasks.

The commercial version will be launched simultaneously Meet the needs of more enterprise users

At the same time, in order to meet the growing needs of corporate customers, Surface Laptop Studio 2 Commercial Edition and Surface Laptop Go 3 Commercial Edition have also officially launched pre-sales and reservations in the Chinese market. Both products are pre-installed with Windows 11 Professional and Microsoft 3657 (in order to meet the needs of some enterprise users, Surface Laptop Go 3 also provides a version with pre-installed Windows 10 Professional), providing powerful solutions for the high security and efficient work required by enterprises. Guarantee and support. Surface business devices have built-in professional-grade security features that are easy to repair and provide full protection from the chip to the cloud. Both products provide a 3-year limited hardware warranty for the host. Microsoft China has also launched an after-sales service hotline of 400 820 3800/800 320 3800 to provide better services to enterprise users and provide a full warranty during the enterprise product life cycle, allowing Enterprise IT maintenance costs are lower and enterprise investments are protected.

Starting today, enterprise customers can choose Surface devices through Surface authorized resellers (click https://www.microsoft.com/zh-cn/surface/business/where-to-buy-microsoft-surface to find out which Microsoft Surface is suitable for your business Authorized reseller), or purchase from Microsoft’s official store. The commercial version of Surface Laptop Studio 2 starts at 16,788 yuan, and the commercial version of Surface Laptop Go 3 starts at 5,888 yuan.

1 System software and updates can take up a lot of storage space. Available storage space changes based on system software and updates, as well as app usage. 1 GB = 1 billion bytes. 1 TB = 1,000 GB. For more information, see Surface Storage. Optional graphics card configurations may vary by store, market, and device specifications.

2 Optional graphics card configurations may vary by store, market, and device specifications.

3 Sold separately.

4 Battery life varies significantly based on usage, network and feature configuration, signal strength, settings, and other factors. Visit aka.ms/SurfaceBatteryPerformance to learn more.

5 Colors available on select models only. Available colors, sizes, materials, and processors may vary by store, market, and device specifications.

6 Battery life varies significantly based on usage, network and feature configuration, signal strength, settings, and other factors. Visit aka.ms/SurfaceBatteryPerformance to learn more.

7 Sold separately.

