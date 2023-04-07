Home Business Microsoft fires in Italy, Samsung takes a nosedive: the dark evil of tech
Microsoft fires in Italy, Samsung takes a nosedive: the dark evil of tech

Microsoft fires in Italy, Samsung takes a nosedive: the dark evil of tech

Microsoft Italy ready to lay off 59 people

It is difficult to find a sector more in difficulty than the technological one. You feel like using the words of the analysts, convinced that it is a moment of maturity, that is, the one in which a business that has grown exponentially up to now is now experiencing a period of normalization of the growth curve. The truth is that there is something else brewing and that is that the paradigm of all connected at any cost is starting to tire old and new generations. For a year now, in tech, something like has jumped 300,000 jobswhich is a bit like saying that one fine day Catania wakes up and all its citizens are gone. Gone.

Last to use the ax, in chronological order, Microsoft. The creature of Bill Gates and Paul Allen has decided to cut even in Italy and so – as Wired anticipated yesterday – negotiations have begun with the unions to dismiss 59 people between Milan and Rome. The new CEO, VIncense Espositowho took office a few days ago in place of Silvia Candiani which has been promoted, finds itself having to manage an employment problem for the first time in our country.

