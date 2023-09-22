Home » Microsoft Introduces Enhanced AI Assistant Copilot for Seamless Integration Across Applications
Microsoft Introduces Enhanced AI Assistant Copilot for Seamless Integration Across Applications

Microsoft Enhances its Digital Assistant, Copilot, with Generative Artificial Intelligence

September 22, 2023 – In a recent announcement, Microsoft revealed its plans to expand the capabilities of its digital assistant, Copilot, by incorporating generative artificial intelligence. This new AI assistant, now called Microsoft Copilot, will be integrated into various software products, including Windows 11 desktop, Microsoft 365, Outlook, Edge browser, and Bing.

Copilot, with the appropriate permissions, will have the ability to retrieve data from users’ calendars, emails, documents, and other sources to facilitate quick drafting of texts and emails. It will provide real-time suggestions within apps, such as Outlook, and also offer contextually relevant information from Bing Mobile and Edge on smartphones.

During a demonstration at an event, Microsoft showcased how Copilot can be utilized in different applications. For instance, users browsing the web with Edge can employ Copilot to compare shopping options and even find coupons.

Moreover, Copilot will enable users to write mathematical equations using touch screen and stylus devices. It can further assist in solving these problems. Additionally, it will have the capability to generate quick texts based on the user’s calendar and other relevant information.

The updated version of Copilot will make its debut with the upcoming 23H2 update of Windows 11, set to be released on September 26. Users can access it on the desktop through the Windows key + C key quick launch or by right-clicking. Furthermore, Copilot will be integrated into several default applications of Windows 11, including Photos and Paint.

In Windows, Copilot will also offer voice and text commands for controlling certain desktop operations. Users will be able to arrange windows, switch to dark mode, launch specific Spotify playlists, and remove backgrounds from photos, among other functionalities.

Microsoft’s enhancements to Copilot demonstrate its commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence to improve user experiences across various applications and devices. As technology continues to advance, Copilot aims to become an indispensable assistant in users’ daily digital activities.

