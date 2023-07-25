Microsoft Italy, Anselmi head of the Global partner solutions area

Anselmi heads the Global partner solutions division of Microsoft Italy

Sarah Anselmi at the head of the Global partner solutions division of Microsoft Italy. In direct contact with the CEO Vincent Espositohe writes Primaonlinethe manager also joins the leadership team of the Italian branch starting from 20 July.

In Microsoft from 18 years, Anselmi he held various roles for the Italian division of the American technological giant. He started his career in the Consulting services team, he continued dealing with Microsoft 365 and productivity solutions before joining the Enterprise division, where he worked on the processes of digital transformation of large companies in the finance sector such as Unicredit.

Then, in 2021 she was entrusted with the leadership of the division Retailwhere he contributed to the innovation projects of organizations of large organizations in the country including Zegna, Campari Groupe Prada group supporting them in the development of new solutions in their growth path. Before entering Microsoft in 2005, he started his career in Siemens Mobile Communication.

