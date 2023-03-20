Vincenzo Esposito is the new CEO of Microsoft Italy

Vincent Esposito has been appointed as the new CEO of Microsoft Italy. It happens to Silvia Candiani, who has led the subsidiary since September 2017, who assumes a global role for Microsoft and becomes vice president of telecommunications. Both appointments will be effective as of Monday, April 3, 2023.

“I am very happy to return to Italy and excited about the opportunity that awaits me. Over the past three years I have observed the Italian team and the impact it is having on the market. It is a source of pride to see Italian companies choose Microsoft as a partner for your digital transformation journey, also thanks to the support of our network of specialized partners in the area. Looking ahead, I see a very challenging future ahead of us,” he commented Esposito.

“Innovation on the Artificial Intelligence front”, continues the new CEO of Microsoft Italy“together with the launch of the first of the Italian Region Data Center will allow to accelerate the diffusion and use of services cloud e digital solutions to grow the country’s organizations. Plus the funds PNRRoffer Italy a great opportunity to innovate and, like Microsoft, we can make a difference by helping public and private companies navigate the digital landscape and face current challenges, including that of sustainability”, he concluded.

Subscribe to the newsletter

