With the power of artificial intelligence,Microsoft 365 CopilotTurn your expression into a powerful production tool

Redmond, Washington, USA2023Year3moon17Day——Microsoft announced that it will bring the power of a new generation of artificial intelligence to its workplace productivity tools through the international version of Microsoft 365 Copilot (Microsoft 365 Copilot). Microsoft Copilot combines the power of large language models (LLM) with business data and Microsoft 365 applications to help users unleash creativity, unlock productivity and upgrade various skills. Currently, Microsoft is testing Microsoft 365 Copilot with some commercial customers.

Microsoft 365 CopilotWill bring a new experience to customers in two ways

Microsoft 365 Copilot doesn’t just do the same work in a better way, it offers a whole new way of working. Copilot will help Microsoft 365 customers work better in two ways:

First of all, Copilot will be built into the Microsoft 365 applications that users use every day, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, etc.

Today, Microsoft also announced a new experience — Business Chat. Business Chat will be applied to large-scale language models, Microsoft 365 applications, and users’ calendars, emails, chats, documents, meetings, and contacts to do things that users have not been able to do before. For example, a user can ask “tell my team how we update our product strategy” through natural language, and Business Chat can generate a progress update report based on the morning meeting content, emails, and related chat records.

With support from Microsoft 365 Copilot, customers are in control. Customers can decide what to keep, modify or discard. With these new tools, people will have freer creativity in Word, sharper analytical skills in Excel, richer expressive power in PowerPoint, stronger productivity in Outlook, and more powerful productivity in Teams. Have better collaboration.

Jared Spataro, Microsoft’s global vice president and Microsoft 365 global business unit, said: “Microsoft 365 Copilot can combine large-scale language model capabilities with your data and applications, turning your language into a powerful productivity tool. Based on Based on the customer’s business content and business background, Microsoft 365 Copilot delivers relevant and feasible results. Copilot is born for enterprises and built on Microsoft’s comprehensive security, compliance and privacy requirements and responsible artificial intelligence guidelines. It marks a new era of computing and will fundamentally transform the way we work.”

A new way of working

Microsoft 365 Copilot will seamlessly integrate with the applications users use every day, helping them maintain a smooth flow of work, freeing them from tedious tasks so they can focus on the work at hand.

Copilot in Word Ability to write, edit, summarize and create with people as they work.

Ability to write, edit, summarize and create with people as they work. Copilot in PowerPoint Ability to turn ideas into designed presentations through natural language commands during the creative process.

Ability to turn ideas into designed presentations through natural language commands during the creative process. Copilot in Excel It can help users unlock insights, identify trends, or create professional-style data visualizations in seconds.

It can help users unlock insights, identify trends, or create professional-style data visualizations in seconds. Copilot in Outlook It can help users consolidate and manage their inboxes, saving more time for actual communication.

It can help users consolidate and manage their inboxes, saving more time for actual communication. Copilot in Teams Improve meeting productivity with the ability to provide real-time summaries and to-dos directly from the context of the conversation.

Improve meeting productivity with the ability to provide real-time summaries and to-dos directly from the context of the conversation. Copilot in Power Platform With the introduction of two new capabilities in Power Apps and Power Virtual Agents, developers of all skill levels can take advantage of low-code tools to accelerate and simplify development.

With the introduction of two new capabilities in Power Apps and Power Virtual Agents, developers of all skill levels can take advantage of low-code tools to accelerate and simplify development. Business ChatBrings together data from documents, presentations, emails, calendars, notes, and contacts to help users summarize chats, compose emails, find key dates, and even make plans based on other project files.

Microsoft built Microsoft 365 Copilot based on the Microsoft AI Guidelines and Responsible AI Standards and decades of research, and following existing commitments to enterprise data security and privacy. Copilot’s large language models are not trained on customer content or individual prompts. Microsoft 365 Copilot will deliver enterprise-grade artificial intelligence at scale.

Earlier this month, Microsoft launched the world‘s first international version of Dynamics 365 Copilot, an “intelligent co-pilot” applied to CRM and ERP systems, enabling the innovation of a new generation of artificial intelligence full-service business applications. Today, “Smart Copilot” will be extended to all Microsoft productivity tools, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, Microsoft Viva, Power Platform and more. Specific details on pricing and licensing will be announced shortly. Microsoft 365 Copilot has been tested with a small number of customers to gain the critical feedback necessary to improve the model as it scales.

