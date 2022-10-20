Microsoft today rolled out a new preview update to the Windows 11 RP channel, which is only for testing purposes and will be gradually pushed to the official channel.The current order of changes for each channel is as follows, starting with the release preview channel, then pushing it as a C/D update, and finally merging into the monthly update.
Therefore, the current release is not a cumulative update of the preview version. Microsoft does not provide independent update package downloads. After the independent update package is provided in the future, Bluedot will explain it separately.
Enterprise IT administrators: If you need to test, you can install Windows 11 in advance and participate in the post-installation test of Windows Insider Release Preview.
The following are new features or improvements:
1. Through this update (KB5018483), Microsoft has improved the search function of Windows 11 version 21H2, including search results and performance.
2. With this update, Microsoft also brought back the Task Manager for Windows 11 21H2, that is, right-click on the taskbar to reappear the Task Manager option.
Here are all the bug fixes:
-
Microsoft is fixing an issue affecting Distributed Component Object Model DCOM authentication hardening, Microsoft will automatically increase the authentication level to RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_PKT_INTEGRITY for all non-anonymous activation requests from DCOM clients, if the authentication level is lower than Packet Integrity The above error message appears.
-
Microsoft fixed a DCOM issue affecting the Remote Procedure Call service, rpcss.exe, which raised the authentication level to RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_PKT_INTEGRITY instead of RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_CONNECT if RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_NONE was specified.
-
Microsoft fixed an issue affecting the AAD Application Proxy connector, which was unable to retrieve Kerberos credentials on behalf of the user, the error message was that the specified handle was invalid, and the error code was 0x80090301.
-
Microsoft fixed an issue affecting native image builder and Ngen.exe scheduled on devices with certain processors.
-
Microsoft fixed an issue that caused OS upgrades to stop responding and then appear with an error.
-
Microsoft fixed an issue that affected tasks that users had scheduled to run every two weeks through Scheduled Tasks, a bug that caused the task to run weekly.
-
Microsoft fixed an issue with Microsoft Direct3D 9 games where the graphics card would stop working if the hardware did not have a native D3D9 driver.
-
Microsoft fixed a display issue affecting three Chinese characters, which had the wrong width size when set to bold.
-
Microsoft fixed a graphics display issue with games using D3D9 on some platforms.
-
Microsoft has fixed an issue affecting the functioning of the Microsoft Edge browser in IE mode, which resulted in incorrect titles on pop-ups and tabs.
-
Microsoft fixed an issue with Microsoft Edge’s IE mode that would prevent users from opening web pages. This happens when users enable Microsoft Defender Application Guard i.e. Application Guard and have no network isolation policy configured.
-
Microsoft fixed an issue affecting Microsoft and third-party input method editors where the input method stopped working when the user closed the input method window. This happens if the input method uses the Windows Text Services Framework TSF version 1.0.
-
Microsoft fixed an issue affecting the lasso tool in graphics editing programs.
-
Microsoft fixed an issue affecting the generic printer queue, which would cause the original print queue to stop working
-
Microsoft fixed an issue affecting some drivers that caused devices to drain more power when users played DRM-protected content.
-
Microsoft fixed an installation issue affecting some drivers where no progress was displayed while the driver was being installed.
-
Microsoft fixed an issue affecting Clipchamp in Windows 11 SE editions that prevented Clipchamp from functioning.
-
Microsoft fixed an issue affecting MSI files that were ignored by Microsoft Defender Application Guard when the user disabled script enforcement.
-
Microsoft fixed an issue affecting Remote Desktop Virtual Desktop Infrastructure VDI scenarios where sessions could appear in the wrong time zone.
-
Microsoft fixed an issue affecting the Remote Desktop Session Host’s Explorer that could stop working after initiating a session.
-
Microsoft fixed an issue affecting Server Manager (IIS) that could reset the wrong disk when multiple disks had the same UniqueID.