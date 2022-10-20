Microsoft today rolled out a new preview update to the Windows 11 RP channel, which is only for testing purposes and will be gradually pushed to the official channel. The current order of changes for each channel is as follows, starting with the release preview channel, then pushing it as a C/D update, and finally merging into the monthly update.

Therefore, the current release is not a cumulative update of the preview version. Microsoft does not provide independent update package downloads. After the independent update package is provided in the future, Bluedot will explain it separately.

Enterprise IT administrators: If you need to test, you can install Windows 11 in advance and participate in the post-installation test of Windows Insider Release Preview.

The following are new features or improvements:

1. Through this update (KB5018483), Microsoft has improved the search function of Windows 11 version 21H2, including search results and performance.

2. With this update, Microsoft also brought back the Task Manager for Windows 11 21H2, that is, right-click on the taskbar to reappear the Task Manager option.

Here are all the bug fixes: