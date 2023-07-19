Microsoft-Meta unite, a colossus of artificial intelligence is born: Llama 2

Microsoft-Meta, the open source linguistic model and the potential of artificial intelligence

The big names of the web are investing billions to develop programs artificial intelligence, the challenge between the IT giants is no holds barred, the business behind AI spins monstrous figures. Thus was born a product destined to outperform the competition, waiting for new maxi investments from competitors. Meta is Microsoft announce that Llama 2the new generation of open source language model from the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, will be available free of charge for both research and commercial use. The cooperation agreement was given together by the two leaders, Mark Zuckerberg e Satya Nadella.

Included are the parameter “weight” of the model and the starting code for the pre-trained and conversationally refined versions (parameters 7B, 13B and 70B). It is therefore possible to access the Llama 2 models from the dedicated website or tramite Microsoft Azure e Windows, Amazon Web Services e Hugging Face.

