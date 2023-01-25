Home Business Microsoft: profits down to $16.43 in the fourth quarter, revenues below estimates. The outlook is not convincing
Business

Microsoft: profits down to $16.43 in the fourth quarter, revenues below estimates. The outlook is not convincing

by admin
Microsoft: profits down to $16.43 in the fourth quarter, revenues below estimates. The outlook is not convincing

Software giant Microsoft announced it ended its fiscal second quarter — fourth quarter of 2022 ended Dec. 31 — with net income down to $16.43 billion, compared with $18.77 billion in the same period a year earlier. .

A $1.2 billion charge weighed on Big Tech US’s quarterly report, which includes $800 million of liquidation costs that the group had to incur for the 10,000 announced workforce cuts.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.32 per share, better than the $2.29 expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Microsoft’s total revenue climbed 2% year over year, posting the lowest growth since 2016 at $52.75 billion, just shy of the $52.94 billion estimated by analysts.

The outlook for Microsoft’s third fiscal quarter, first quarter of 2023, is not very convincing: the giant has announced that it expects revenues between $50.5 billion and $51.5 billion, which it expects to grow by up to 3%, however lower than to the $52.43 billion analyst consensus estimate.

Microsoft -MSFT- stock is under pressure in afterhours trading on Wall Street, down more than 1% to $239.58.

See also  Zhengbang Technology clarifies bankruptcy rumors. Company response: In the future, focus on the core business of live pig breeding and sell feed subsidiaries to form industrial synergy jqknews

You may also like

Inflation Australia continues to race: CPI soars at...

Leonardo: the 2nd edition of the Business Innovation...

A number of PMI indicators in the United...

Fineco: With the FinecoX online trading platform, professional...

Microsoft laid off 10,000 employees, and the severance...

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund is Credit Suisse’s second...

Texas Instruments (TXN.US) achieved a net profit of...

Bitcoin Boom: The Doubtful Breakthrough or Bull Trap

The budget of the Municipality of Milan put...

GE: fourth quarter earnings and revenue beat estimates....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy