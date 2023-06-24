Microsoft Releases Four Compatibility Updates to Improve Windows Recovery Features_Version_Chrome_Process

2023-06-24 20:32 Source: Zhongguancun Online

Microsoft released four compatibility updates to improve Windows Recovery

2023-06-24 20:32:35 Author: Zhao Wusheng

Recently, Microsoft has released four compatibility updates for Windows 10 and Windows 11 systems, mainly to solve the problems that some users encountered during the upgrade process, such as that the Chrome browser cannot be used normally and installation failures. This compatibility update focuses on improving Windows recovery functionality. Among them, KB5027573 applies to the update of Windows 11 Version 22H2, which aims to improve the compatibility of installing and restoring Windows 11; KB5027572 applies to the update of Windows 11 Version 21H2, which is also used to improve the compatibility of installing and restoring Windows 11; KB5027389 applies to The updates of Windows 10 Version 20H2, 21H2 and 22H2 are aimed at improving the compatibility of installing and restoring Windows 10; KB5027385 is applicable to the update of Windows 10 Version 1507, which is also used to improve the compatibility of installing and restoring Windows 10.

Released in: Beijing

