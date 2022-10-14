Home Business Microsoft releases Surface Pro 9 2-in-1 tablet with Intel and Qualcomm processors
Microsoft releases Surface Pro 9 2-in-1 tablet with Intel and Qualcomm processors

Microsoft releases Surface Pro 9 2-in-1 tablet with Intel and Qualcomm processors

Last night, Microsoft held a new product launch conference, bringing a new generation of Surface Pro 9 2-in-1 tablet, using Intel’s 12th-generation Core processor, up to an optional i7-1255U processor, and another Equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon Microsoft SQ 3 processor, it supports 5G connection.

It is understood that the new generation of Surface Pro 9 2-in-1 tablet provides a total of four colors of bright platinum, graphite gray, sapphire blue and Morino green, and there is also a limited edition in cooperation with “Liberty”, which is basically the same as the previous generation. A big change, the body is made of aluminum, weighs about 878 grams, and measures 287*208.3*9.4mm.

Surface Pro 9 is equipped with a 13-inch 3:2 ratio screen with a resolution of 2880×1920 and supports 120Hz high refresh rate. In terms of storage, you can choose up to 32GB LPDDR5 memory + 1TB storage, and the 5G version is the best choice. 16GB LPDDR4x memory + 512GB storage, the starting price is 7788 yuan.

In addition to Surface Pro 9, Microsoft also released Surface Laptop 5 laptops, which can be equipped with Intel i5-1235U and i7-1255U processors, priced from 7888 yuan, and Surface Studio 2+ all-in-one machine, using The 11th generation Intel Core H-35 processor, the price has not been announced.

