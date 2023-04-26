Microsoft: stock flies +9% on Wall Street after accounts and guidance better than estimates

Microsoft stock soars by nearly +9% in afterhours trading on Wall Street, after the US-made software giant announced earnings, revenue and guidance that beat analysts’ forecasts.

In particular, Microsoft’s earnings per share came in at $2.45 per share, better than the $2.23 per share expected by the consensus of analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Revenue amounted to $52.86 billion, higher than the expected $51.02 billion.

Looking forward to the upcoming fiscal fourth quarter, the CFO

Amy Hood said she expects revenue for Microsoft to be between $54.85 billion and $55.85 billion, with the average range of $55.35 billion implying +6 revenue growth. .7%, higher than the expected $54.84 billion.