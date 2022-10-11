Microsoft’s Surface launch event is set to take place on October 12, and as the day draws closer, more fans are becoming more and more curious about the tech giant’s potential unveiling of the device. As of now, word that Microsoft will bring us the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and the new Surface Studio desktop Surface Pro 9 is expected at the event after it was spotted in a published FCC filing The highest card played.

According to WinFuture, it will be available with Intel 12th Gen Core i5 or Core i7 U-series processor options, with 8GB, 16GB or 32GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage.

Windows Central’s Zac Bowden also shared that the Surface Pro 9 will be available in both ARM and Intel configurations, with the former including a model that supports 5G connectivity and powered by a custom Snapdragon 8cx Gen3 SoC. There are also rumors that the device may feature a 2880 x 1920 display and will be available in Black, Forest, Graphite, Platinum and Sapphire.

Surface Laptop 5 will be available in Core i5-1235U and Core i7-1255U processor versions. In addition to this, it is reported that the device will also be available in two size variants: 13 inches and 15 inches. The rest of it isn’t expected to be much different from the Surface Laptop 4, especially in terms of SSD storage and memory configuration options. We can also expect this laptop to include better LPDDR5x memory, which is an important performance improvement over the current Surface Laptop 4’s LPDDR4x. It’s further rumored to have the same 2496 x 1664 resolution and bezel dimensions as the Surface 4, and will feature integrated Intel Xe graphics and a 12th Gen CPU. The Surface Laptop 5’s camera will also feature a Full HD 1080p resolution (up from the current 720p). ) and a 120Hz display, but there is no other indication or evidence to support that claim.

Expectations are high for the Surface Studio 3 (rumored to be named “Surface Studio 2 Plus”), too, especially in early 2022 when an FCC filing was spotted describing an “all-in-one desktop PC.” Given that the Surface Studio 2 was released four years ago, now might be the perfect time to announce something new. Unfortunately, the news about the Surface Studio 3 sounds a little depressing, and this new product may introduce Intel’s previous-generation Core i7-11370H CPU and NVIDIA’s RTX 3060 GPU, components that are only relatively advanced in today’s products, although not the latest Yes, but it’s still technically ahead, and other details about this all-in-one are 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, a 60Hz display, and three USB-C ports.

We’ll confirm how accurate these rumored details are on Wednesday, so watch Microsoft’s Fall 2022 livestream at 10AM ET/7AM PT via Microsoft’s event site.

