Microsoft Teams operated by 21Vianet is officially released with innovative functions to consolidate the “enterprise digital hub” – News Center

2023Year4moon18Day, Beijing——Today, Microsoft announced that Microsoft Teams operated by 21Vianet has launched a series of innovative functions, centering on the core capabilities of enterprise digital, empowering digital collaboration space, intelligent collaboration experience, integrating productivity tools and workflow, security compliance, and building team culture. In the landing scenario, this will further help customers in the Chinese market build an “enterprise digital hub” with Teams as the core, and improve the intelligent experience and digital productivity of corporate individuals and teams. In addition, Office 365, which provides services for the Chinese market, plus enterprise mobility and security (EMS) solutions will also be fully upgraded to Microsoft 365 products operated by 21Vianet.

Kang Rong, vice president of Microsoft and chief operating officer of Microsoft Greater China, said that this time, together with local partner 21Vianet Blue Cloud, they will bring Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365 products operated by 21Vianet to Chinese customers, which will help local Chinese customers build an integrated Modernized modern office management system and intelligent, expandable collaboration platform, as well as more secure, reliable and reliable continuous service

Kang Rong, vice president of Microsoft Corporation and chief operating officer of Microsoft Greater China, said: “Currently, the more important challenges and opportunities facing enterprises lie in the fact that the internal operation methods and productivity requirements of enterprises have undergone radical changes—not only digitalization Instead, it is necessary to build an “enterprise digital hub” to achieve higher quality, higher efficiency, safer, smarter, more integrated, and scalable comprehensive innovation. Microsoft is very happy to join hands with local partners 21Vianet Blue Cloud to jointly Bringing Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365 products operated by 21Vianet to Chinese customers, fulfilling our long-term commitment to local Chinese customers. At the same time, we continue to quickly add more technological innovations, and help enterprises create an integrated modern office by empowering five major scenarios management system and an intelligent and scalable collaboration platform; at the same time, we have also upgraded the Microsoft 365 brand to provide enterprise users with more secure, reliable and reliable continuous services.”

Tang Tao, CTO of 21Vianet Blue Cloud

Tang Tao, Chief Technology Officer of 21Vianet Blue Cloud, said: “I am very pleased to witness the release of Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams services operated by 21Vianet. I believe that the blessing of cutting-edge technology and rich product portfolio will help the modernization of customers in the Chinese market. The office is more intelligent and efficient. 21Vianet Blue Cloud will further leverage the unique bridge value connecting international technology and the Chinese market. With solid cloud operation capabilities and reliable compliance guarantees, it will promote the win-win value of the Microsoft ecosystem and help more customers, Partners to capture digital opportunities in the Chinese market.”

Publish innovative features Reshape enterprise productivity with digital hub

On April 1, 2023, Microsoft Teams operated by 21Vianet officially landed in China to meet the legal requirements of the Chinese market for data security and compliance. A series of innovative functions released this time for the Chinese market will start from five scenarios , to further help enterprises break traditional process and data barriers, activate extensive cross-department and cross-market collaboration, and build an “enterprise digital hub” with Teams as the core:

digital collaboration space : In Teams, functional departments and project tasks are digitized through unique “channels” and “teams”. In each channel, users can use follow-up communication to focus on a certain topic, collaborate on documents, and chat text in one place Supports various format settings such as adding links, bolding, and highlighting colors to meet communication needs in different scenarios, allowing members to maintain business focus, greatly improving work efficiency, and connecting teams anytime, anywhere, synchronizing data and obtaining business information in a timely manner;

Intelligent collaboration experience: When collaborating within an enterprise, documents are often scattered and difficult to manage centrally. In Teams, you can use "teams" and "channels" to divide different functional departments and project tasks, and store related files in the file tabs of each channel; Teams and Microsoft 365 is seamlessly integrated, employees can collaboratively edit Word, Excel, PPT, OneNote documents and communicate synchronously in Teams, without repeated uploading and downloading or switching applications, and "one version" ensures efficient collaboration and accurate information; in addition, different channels The documents are relatively independent, which is convenient for dividing different document permissions, helping enterprises to achieve safe and efficient document collaboration, ensuring smooth communication and close collaboration among team members, and jointly completing work delivery;

Integrate productivity tools and workflows : Teams opens up the whole process of meetings, messages, and collaboration. Pre-meeting document sharing, mid-meeting audio and video conferences, and post-meeting action follow-up are all managed in Teams in one-stop mode, which comprehensively improves the efficiency of individuals and teams;

Fine-grained security compliance control: The foundation of digital office is security compliance, and you can feel security protection everywhere in Teams. A "private channel" can be created in a Teams team, which means that only members who are added to the channel can communicate and collaborate here. Through such fine-grained security controls, Teams reduces the risk of sensitive information leakage and escorts corporate security compliance;

The foundation of digital office is security compliance, and you can feel security protection everywhere in Teams. A “private channel” can be created in a Teams team, which means that only members who are added to the channel can communicate and collaborate here. Through such fine-grained security controls, Teams reduces the risk of sensitive information leakage and escorts corporate security compliance; Build team culture: With the help of OneNote and SharePoint integrated in Teams, each team and employee can quickly build a professional knowledge base or document management website, and control the access rights of internal and external personnel to documents through authority control; the powerful search function of Teams can make Employees can quickly and efficiently search for different information such as personnel, documents, and messages, activate the accumulated knowledge assets within the enterprise, and encourage experts in various fields to contribute experience and knowledge; employees can efficiently share information needed to complete work tasks in Teams channel messages and instant messages Documents and information allow learning and information sharing to penetrate into employees’ daily work processes, create a learning culture for enterprises and teams, and create a “knowledge-based organization.”

In addition, with the launch of Microsoft Teams operated by 21Vianet and the release of innovative functions, more new functions will be brought in the future, such as Teams conference rooms, Teams app store, Teams phone and more functions will be opened one after another to help enterprises be more efficient carry out work.

Microsoft 365Brand new upgrade Get extensive customer support

With the launch of Microsoft Teams operated by 21Vianet and the release of innovative functions, Office 365 operated by 21Vianet plus enterprise mobile and security (EMS) solutions will also be officially upgraded to a new brand and launched. Microsoft 365 products. This brand upgrade will bring more complete, safe, reliable, continuous and stable services to a wide range of customers in different industries and sizes.

Since 2014, Office 365 operated by 21Vianet has been commercially available in China, and has served customers and partners from various industries, providing innovative ideas and technologies for digital transformation and innovative work models of enterprise customers in the Chinese market.

Zhang Yong, IT Director of BWI

forBWIFor this manufacturer of key chassis components for automobiles, the innovative cooperation with Microsoft has promoted their digital transformation practices one after another. BWI is a large multinational enterprise, facing the complex needs of daily office work, remote collaboration, and IT security operation and maintenance for thousands of employees spanning three continents, eight countries, seven factories, and six scientific research centers. With the help of the Microsoft 365 platform, more than 90% of the workload of BWI’s IT department has been reduced. Zhang Yong, IT director of BWI, said: “Over the years, we have cooperated with Microsoft’s cloud innovation, enabling us to easily realize remote office and collaborative communication. Under the upsurge of artificial intelligence, Microsoft has brought an epoch-making, brand-new, artificial intelligence-driven Copilot The ‘smart co-pilot’ has brought us more confidence, and we look forward to working with Microsoft to revolutionize BWI’s working model, innovate and develop in the cloud, and accelerate our progress.”

