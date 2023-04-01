As the core component of Microsoft’s modern office platform Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams operated by 21Vianet was officially released on April 1, 2023. It has customized a safe, intelligent, global-connected, and local-operated team management for customers in the Chinese market. Remote collaboration and application aggregation platform. At the same time, with the launch of Teams, Office 365 operated by 21Vianet plus enterprise mobility and security (EMS) solutions will also be officially upgraded to a new brand, and Microsoft 365 products operated by 21Vianet will be officially launched.

Since its launch in the global market in March 2017, Microsoft Teams has already had more than 280 million monthly active users in the global market, and 91 of the Fortune 100 companies are Teams users. Named a Leader in Gartner’s Unified Communications (UcaaS) Magic Quadrant for two consecutive years in 2021 and 2022. Today, in the daily operations of many companies around the world, Teams has become the center of team digital collaboration. Users can not only carry out efficient message communication, audio and video conferencing, and collaborative document editing in Teams, but also expand their capabilities through the Teams platform. Various business applications (including third-party applications, custom applications, low-code applications, automated workflows, etc.) are integrated into the “workflow” that is used every day; in addition, in continuous iteration, Teams has also added intelligent background blur , voice noise reduction processing, automatic generation of multilingual subtitle translation, intelligent meeting minutes and other intelligent functions have greatly improved the digital productivity of individuals and teams in the enterprise.

Under the premise of fully satisfying the Chinese market’s requirements for data security, personal information protection and other laws and regulations, Microsoft and 21Vianet Blue Cloud have joined hands to officially launch the Microsoft Teams service operated by 21Vianet for the Chinese market. Teams operated by 21Vianet will help enterprises build an integrated modern office management system and an intelligent and expandable collaboration platform to help enterprises operate efficiently. Its key capabilities include:

Team work main entrance : Enterprises can build a unified team digital collaboration space through the unique “team” and “channel” of Teams, allowing members to connect to the team anytime, anywhere, synchronize data and obtain business information in a timely manner;

: Enterprises can build a unified team digital collaboration space through the unique “team” and “channel” of Teams, allowing members to connect to the team anytime, anywhere, synchronize data and obtain business information in a timely manner; Next Generation Communication and Collaboration : With constantly updated and iterative remote conferences and intelligent collaboration experience, to ensure smooth communication and close collaboration among team members to complete work delivery together;

: With constantly updated and iterative remote conferences and intelligent collaboration experience, to ensure smooth communication and close collaboration among team members to complete work delivery together; Activate the enterprise digital core : Highly centralized enterprise and team management center, conveniently realize unified deployment, centralized management, intelligent empowerment, and support local application and service expansion;

: Highly centralized enterprise and team management center, conveniently realize unified deployment, centralized management, intelligent empowerment, and support local application and service expansion; Help build team culture: It helps to closely connect team members, humanize the communication experience, and use intelligent insights to help optimize the efficiency and experience of team collaboration, and help build business capabilities for resilient development;

It helps to closely connect team members, humanize the communication experience, and use intelligent insights to help optimize the efficiency and experience of team collaboration, and help build business capabilities for resilient development; Security Compliance:Through the built-in Microsoft enterprise-level security and compliance capabilities, it reduces the risk of leakage of corporate sensitive information and protects corporate data security.

In order to better meet the different needs of multinational companies, large and medium-sized enterprises, and entrepreneurial teams for office experience, Teams operated by 21Vianet will serve as a Microsoft 365/Office 365 component and provide different industries and different needs in the form of different service subscriptions. customer of.

For more details about Microsoft Teams service subscription operated by 21Vianet, please refer to the official website: https://www.21vbluecloud.com/microsoft-teams/

