Microsoft: UK antitrust no to $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard

Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard has been halted by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the UK’s Antitrust. The stop of the British authority puts the largest deal ever made in the video game sector at risk.

The CMA said its concerns cannot be resolved with solutions such as selling the popular Call of Duty title or other interventions that would allow rivals to offer the game on their platforms.

Microsoft is lobbying both in the US and Europe to get regulators to approve the deal, which represents one of the top 30 acquisitions of all time. The CMA’s decision comes ahead of verdicts from the European Union and the US Federal Trade Commission, the latter awaiting a hearing scheduled for this summer after formally vetoing the transaction.

Shares of Activision plunged more than 9% in New York, while Microsoft climbed 7% on the heels of financial results released yesterday after markets closed.

If the deal is permanently stalled, Microsoft could have to pay up to $3 billion. The Redmond giant is ready to appeal the decision.