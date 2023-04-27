Home » Microsoft: UK antitrust no to $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard
Business

Microsoft: UK antitrust no to $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard

by admin
Microsoft: UK antitrust no to $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard

Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard has been halted by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the UK’s Antitrust. The stop of the British authority puts the largest deal ever made in the video game sector at risk.

The CMA said its concerns cannot be resolved with solutions such as selling the popular Call of Duty title or other interventions that would allow rivals to offer the game on their platforms.

Microsoft is lobbying both in the US and Europe to get regulators to approve the deal, which represents one of the top 30 acquisitions of all time. The CMA’s decision comes ahead of verdicts from the European Union and the US Federal Trade Commission, the latter awaiting a hearing scheduled for this summer after formally vetoing the transaction.

Shares of Activision plunged more than 9% in New York, while Microsoft climbed 7% on the heels of financial results released yesterday after markets closed.

If the deal is permanently stalled, Microsoft could have to pay up to $3 billion. The Redmond giant is ready to appeal the decision.

See also  Yang Zaiping, Founding Secretary-General of the Asian Financial Cooperation Association: The key to promoting the "dual carbon" goal of green finance is to be just right | Daily Economic News

You may also like

EFSA: 2.1% of fruit and vegetables contain pesticides...

Consumers – News: Federal Court of Justice negotiates...

Bitcoin on the rise with the banking crisis,...

Chancellor Scholz sees the sale of the Viessmann...

Pd, Guerini’s farewell is now feared. And it’s...

The quality and efficiency of banking and insurance...

Politics – Colombia’s President Petro exchanges seven ministers

Ukraine claps fists with the West and demands...

Viessmann: Jens Südekum – “The Asians are already...

Bankrupt companies: tarot business of liquidators who sell...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy