- Microsoft unveils three new Surface devices: Pro 9 tablet with optional 5G Theirs
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 officially released: Intel and ARM processors, optional 5G and new colors – Microsoft Surface cnBeta
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 Released: With Thunderbolt 4, No AMD Model Available – Microsoft Surface cnBeta
- Microsoft announces Surface Studio 2 Plus with 11th Gen Intel CPUs and RTX 3060 – Microsoft Surface cnBeta
- Microsoft Surface launch event will be held on October 12th, a summary of some new machine configuration details-Microsoft Surface cnBeta
- See full coverage on Google News
See also "The processor is too new" may make the data disappear! Microsoft warns of new Windows 11 bugs