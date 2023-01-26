© Reuters. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has new material!U.S. FTC initiates lawsuit ahead of schedule to stop EU compromise



News from the Financial Associated Press on January 26 (edited by Xia Junxiong)The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) had disagreed with EU regulators over Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, according to sources citing media reports. Microsoft reached a settlement.

In January last year, Microsoft announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard at a price of $95 per share, with a total transaction value of up to $68.7 billion. If the acquisition is successful, Microsoft will become the third largest game company in the world, and will have more bargaining chips against competitors in the host war. However, the deal has also been reviewed by regulators in the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom. They worry that after Microsoft completes the acquisition, it will inhibit competition in the console game industry.

On Dec. 8, when U.S. and EU officials had a call about their respective investigations and the FTC raised doubts about the deal, EU officials said on the call that they intended to discuss possible remedies with Microsoft, according to people familiar with the matter. negotiation.

It is reported that the EU’s statement directly prompted the FTC to file a lawsuit on the same day. They had not expected the FTC to take action until the spring, the people familiar with the matter said.

In filing the lawsuit, the FTC said Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard was the largest deal not only in its corporate history but also in the video game industry’s history, which would allow Microsoft to crush rivals

Industry insiders pointed out that the FTC’s swift filing of the lawsuit was an effort to shape the narrative before the Europeans.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard needs approval from 16 jurisdictions, with the biggest hurdles being the FTC, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority and the European Commission. The three agencies have been in close contact over the case since Microsoft announced its acquisition plans last January.

The European Commission is conducting an in-depth investigation and has an April 11 deadline for a decision. Earlier media reports said that the EU is preparing a document called a “statement of objections”, clearly listing the EU’s various concerns about the deal. Publishing such documents is routine in large deals and does not necessarily mean a deal is rejected.

British regulators are also reviewing the deal and plan to issue a preliminary decision later this month or early February, with a final decision due on April 26.