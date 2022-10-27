Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,

First Financial 2022-10-27

First Financial News, on October 25, Microsoft released its first quarter financial report for fiscal year 2023. The financial report shows that Microsoft’s revenue in the last quarter was $50.1 billion, an increase of 11%, and its net profit was $17.6 billion, a decrease of 14%. The result was better than Wall Street’s previous forecast for revenue growth of 9.4%, but a sequential decline of 3.5%.

Microsoft’s latest financial report: profit in the quarter fell 14% year-on-year, cloud business growth slowed