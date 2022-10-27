Home Business Microsoft’s latest financial report: profit in the quarter fell 14% year-on-year, cloud business growth slowed
Business

Microsoft’s latest financial report: profit in the quarter fell 14% year-on-year, cloud business growth slowed

by admin
Microsoft’s latest financial report: profit in the quarter fell 14% year-on-year, cloud business growth slowed

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,
Use “Scan” to share webpages to Moments.

First Financial 2022-10-27 12:42:37

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

First Financial News, on October 25, Microsoft released its first quarter financial report for fiscal year 2023. The financial report shows that Microsoft’s revenue in the last quarter was $50.1 billion, an increase of 11%, and its net profit was $17.6 billion, a decrease of 14%. The result was better than Wall Street’s previous forecast for revenue growth of 9.4%, but a sequential decline of 3.5%.

Microsoft’s latest financial report: profit in the quarter fell 14% year-on-year, cloud business growth slowed

First Financial News, on October 25, Microsoft released its first quarter financial report for fiscal year 2023. The financial report shows that Microsoft’s revenue in the last quarter was $50.1 billion, an increase of 11%, and its net profit was $17.6 billion, a decrease of 14%. The result was better than Wall Street’s previous forecast for revenue growth of 9.4%, but a sequential decline of 3.5%.

This content is original by Yicai, and the copyright belongs to Yicai. Without the written authorization of CBN, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images. Yicai.com reserves the right to pursue legal liability of infringers. For authorization, please contact Yicai Copyright Department: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  It is ECB Day: Piazza Affari retreats, STM hurt after the accounts

You may also like

Businesses, confidence declined for the fourth consecutive month....

International oil prices remain firm, supported by two...

Tod’s shares, Della Valle does not reach the...

The stock exchanges today, 27 October. Markets awaiting...

The international gold price is blocked at 1670....

It is ECB Day: Piazza Affari retreats, STM...

China’s mobile phone market Q3 ranking released: vivo...

Innovation, trademarks prevail over patents. And the budget...

AMD Zen4 Ryzen upgrade has “shrinked”!More than 4...

Credit Suisse, increase from 4 billion: 9.9% to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy