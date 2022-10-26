Not long ago, Microsoft released a new generation of Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 and other new products.

In terms of configuration, as previously reported, the 12th-generation Core processor has been fully upgraded, and the 5G version is equipped with ARM chips. However, for Fan A, the AMD Ryzen that appeared on the Surface Laptop 4 was completely gone and abandoned.

Although the real reason for Microsoft’s evolution is unknown, the media’s evaluation of the Surface Laptop 5 shows that at least in terms of battery life, the more advanced Intel processors have not improved, but have shrunk compared to the AMD platform.

Specifically, despite the same battery capacity, the Surface Laptop 5 with the Core i7-1255U lasted 9 hours and 50 minutes, and the previous-generation Surface Laptop 4 with the AMD Ryzen 7 4980U lasted 12 hours and 4 minutes.

If it is a business person who is sensitive to battery life, this is undoubtedly a quite significant difference.

Of course, the Intel platform also has its own advantages, including stronger single-core performance, 4K conversion to 1080P video, and the efficiency is one position ahead of the AMD platform.